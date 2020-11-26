News

Lawmakers kick over removal of Ondo Deputy Speaker

•Deputy Minority Leader rejects appointment

Nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have kicked against the purported impeachment of Ogundeji Iroju as the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly. The lawmakers who described the impeachment as unlawful stated Iroju’s removal did not meet the necessary constitutional requirements. This is just as Festus Akingbaso representing Idanre State Constituency rejected his appointment as the Assembly’s Deputy Minority Leader.

The Assembly members who moved against the purported impeachment of Iroju who was replaced with Samuel Aderoboye representing Odigbo Constituency 2 comprised of the anti-impeachment lawmakers of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. The lawmaker included Rasheed Elegbeleye, Suleiman Jamiu Maito, Adewale Williams-Adewinle, Festus Akingbaso, Ogundeji Iroju, Favour Tomomowo, and Tomide Akinribido. Others included Success Tuhurkerijor and Samuel Edamisan.

It would be recalled that the Assembly had on Tuesday impeached the Deputy Speaker following allegation of gross misconduct with other top appointments of the Assembly made. The lawmakers argued that section 92 sub 2C of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended requires two-third majority cum provisions of the rules and standing order of the House for the impeachment of the Speaker or his Deputy. According to the lawmakers, the same provision for the removal of Speaker and Deputy is provided for in section 9 (sub 1-IX) of the standing order of the house. It requires two-third majority for their removal.

“It must be known that there was no place where sitting of the Assembly either at the plenary or parliamentary where the decision to remove Iroju took place. “It must be noted that the impunity reign supreme in the Assembly where Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyeloogun presides.” They further stated that the action of some lawmakers in the Assembly was impunity taken to the highest level in a state governed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

