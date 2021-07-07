Lawmakers review bill seeking protection of civilians in armed conflicts

On June, 24, concerned human rights activists, civil society organisations and lawmakers gathered at Ikeja, Lagos State, to brainstorm and fashion out ways of strengthening and institutionalising a bill, addressing the protection of civilians in armed conflicts. Most of the lawmakers are members of Defence and Security Committees’ Chairmen in the House of Representatives. The committee members reviewed the proposed bill, which included policies in order to ensure standards and specifications are met.

To ensure that the bill was top notched, these parties embarked on a one-day retreat in Lagos. The retreat was spearheaded by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) with support from Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

After this, the proposed bill will be presented on the floor of the House, and if Nigeria goes ahead to institutionalise this law, it will become the first on the African continent to do so. The Chairman, House Committee on Army, Honourable Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas, said that the one-day retreat was towards institutionalising the essential to the development of a legal framework, strategies, and plans for protection of civilians living in conflict-zones as they continued to experience the devastating impacts of conflict-related damages, increased vulnerability and trust deficit, with wide-ranging effects on health and human sufferings. He added: “Protecting civilians has too often been understood through the prism of compliance with international humanitarian law. This is an incomplete view.

Compliance with the law is the bare minimum, but current patterns of harm, and long-term effects of hostilities highlight the need for legal framework and compliance to effectively prevent, minimise, and respond to civilian harm.” He said that this should entail prioritizing the health and wellbeing of people, supporting a political and social structure that ensures justice and dignity, and protecting the environment, and be understood as a wider goal of conflict prevention and response.

The chairman noted that no effective protection strategy could be conceived without a sound understanding of the violations and abuses that were committed. This, he said, includes among others, their rationale, direct and indirect effects, and the social and legal framework in which they took place.

He said: “The general lack of protection in crises affecting civilians caught up in armed conflict and other situations of violence is due, not to an inadequate legal framework, but to poor compliance.” He explained that the retreat would specifically look at the proposed bill and policies and design strategies for its engagement. During consideration of the draft bill, the parties reviewed the content to ensure standards and specifications were met, designed and agreed the specific strategies and approach, to be presented jointly or individually with time-line, the frameworks to be listed and mentioned on the floor of the House.

They also reviewed adoption of a roadmap to convene a public hearing on the bill soon with CISLAC and CIVIC leading in the process. The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, said that it gives him great pleasure to speak alongside Defence and Security Committees’ Chairmen in the House of Representatives in an attempt to put a framework together that safeguards civilians caught up in armed conflicts.

He said that the tragedies he had seen over time had left deep scars within him. He added: “Unlike many victims in the field, my scars are invisible. Ten years into defence and security engagement within CISLAC, I mustered up the courage to say, ‘it does not have to be this way!’ With CISLAC’s peace building efforts across the country, we see the daily realities of what happens when civilian populations are not protected during conflict and other situations of violence.

There are millions of people living in desperate and terrifying places, and there is no matter more urgent than their protection and the only way to achieve that is to ask the Legislature, as the anchor of democratic accountability, to come to their rescue with an instrument that protects.”

Musa further used the occasion to advocate that all conflicting parties in Nigeria should avoid using explosive weapons which have a wide impact area in populated places. In addition to the high risk of indiscriminate civilian deaths and injuries, such heavy explosive weapons can cause extensive damage to critical infrastructures, such as hospitals, water plants and electricity, said Musa. He also stated that critically, under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), civilians must not only be protected from attack and the impact of conflict, but also be able to go about their daily lives.

He said: “But we see too often the fabric of communities is eroded. Children cannot attend school, the sick cannot reach hospitals and livelihoods are interrupted or stopped entirely. When people live in fear and cannot safely continue their activities, they risk becoming marginalised, destitute and reliant on humanitarian aid.” Musa argued that protection of civilians in armed conflict was central to the achievement of government policy to prevent, manage and resolve conflict, and to improve the effectiveness of the humanitarian system. “Civilian harm mitigation cannot be achieved in a vacuum.

Consideration of the proposed bill into law provides that roadmap to actualise this. Good practice is equally important in states’ counter-terrorism activities amounting to armed conflict. The violations committed by the enemy must not result in the lowering of standards by states, which are still obliged to respect IHL. The law is vital and can help parties find practical solutions to humanitarian problems,” Musa further argued. The protection of civilians and civilian harm mitigation in armed conflict bill can contribute towards managing and reducing the direct impact of conflict on affected populations, said Musa.

“For example, it can help ensure that armed groups are less inclined to target civilians and that they are less likely to use civilian populations to achieve their military objectives.” He also said: “It further provides that civilians shall enjoy general protection from the effects of armed conflict, protects civilians from being the object of attack, and prohibits attacks that are indiscriminate.”

He noted that unless Nigeria put up a deliberate legal framework in place, and considering the character of armed conflict in Nigeria: “Which now sees an increased blurring of the distinctions between adversaries and the way they use force to achieve political goals, future conflict will blend the lethality traditionally associated with state conflict and the fanatical and protracted fervour of irregular warfare.

This confused, messy and uncontrollable aspect of conflict complicates the practicalities of how you protect civilians. Separating ‘the people’ from the conflict is often impossible and their protection relies on a comprehensive approach to conflict resolution which these proposed frameworks are designed to support.” According to Musa, the parliament was the workshop of democracy, and thus it was within that workshop, where the necessary powers of the state were determined and set within limits. He said that there should be no area of state activity that was a ‘no-go’ zone for parliamentary oversight.

He also said that protection of civilians was one of the core tasks of a state. “That is why ensuring an instrument that promotes the issues around protection and civilian harm mitigation is even more important than anything else. Right to life is sacrosanct. Effective and independent monitoring and reporting of compliance with human rights and IHL in situations of conflict is critical to raise awareness of protection issues, and provides the necessary evidence base for political and legal action. The parliament owes it as a duty to engage,” he said.

