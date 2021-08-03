Lawmakers seek new laws to enhance Nigeria’s aviation sector

Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, said the sector could be in a precarious situation if the country does not have enabling laws that will meet the standard of the modern day industry.

Adeyemi, who spoke at the weekend on the sidelines of a seminar by aviation journalists in Lagos, stated that as a result of that, there were about six bills currently pending at the National Assembly aimed at amending some of the regulations governing the industry.

His words: “Aviation is not a sector that you leave for a year without looking at the enabling laws.

Over the years, aviation laws have not been revisited; so we have a situation where you have conflict between the standard of parties, when you talk about the standard of parties, you talk about the kind and sophistication of planes that we have now.

“They are all interwoven; so, if you don’t have enabling laws that would meet the standard of the modern day industry, then you will have the problem we are having now.

However, the moment we get the six Bills passed into law, there would be a new approach to management and oversight.”

Over the years, the National Assembly, he noted, had not been very current with the issue of oversight, but currently, he had carried out oversight visits about four times and “we will go to the Murtala Muhammed Airport again and look at certain provisions in the budget to see which of them are being implemented.”

He stated that this was necessary so that by the time the budget is brought in September, they would be speaking from a position of knowledge.

His said: “At the committee level, these actions are quite tasking because, at the Senate, you may have about 20 members but in the House of Representatives, you have about 50 of them.

If you are moving 50 people on oversight visits, you know how tasking it is. This is why over the years the National Assembly has not been very effective in carrying out oversight functions in aviation.

But that is changing. “In a nutshell, the issue of having the kind of aviation industry that we all aspire to have is for us to make sure that there is a good enabling environment emanating from good legislation and the resources that are required by the government to meet the requirements in that sector.”

Adeyemi further noted that the National Assembly was looking at how it would navigate the pleas from agencies like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to be allowed not to pay the required 25 per cent internally generated revenue (IGR) into the Federal Government coffers, stressing that it would be in conflict with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, “we are looking at what can be done and that explains one of the issues why we have not passed the Bills. But when we resume from our recess, we would take a final position on that and look at how we can strike a balance between the 1999 Constitution and what the Bill is seeking.

But you know that in any situation where you have any law that is in conflict with the constitution, the constitution will take preeminence.

“I am a member of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Reforms and we would be meeting soon and some of these issues are what we would be looking at.

We would be considering how we can make the agencies more effective by either reducing or outrightly asking them to use some of the funds that they generate.”

