Lawmakers, stakeholders push for local content law for petroleum sector

National Assembly members and stakeholders in the oil and gas sector yesterday commended the move to enact a law that would ensure implementation of local content in the petroleum industry.
They expressed their views at a public hearing of the joint National Assembly Committees on Local Content, aimed at harmonising three bills meant to end foreign dominance of the sector. The proposed legislation included, Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 (Amendment) Bill and the Nigerian Local Content Enforcement Bill, 2020. The third one was the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Act, 2010 (Repeal and Re-Enactment Bill, 2020. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, Teslim Folarin, in his speech, said the bills were very important and sacrosanct to the development of the oil and gas industry. He said the sector remained the most viable sectors of the country’s economy.

The lawmaker said the bills were aimed at consolidating the gains of the implementation of local content component in the oil and gas industry, pursuant to the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010. Folarin also said that the proposed legislations would provide the needed legal framework for the implementation of local content in other major sectors of the economy, including power, ICT, construction and transportation. According to him, the enactment of the bill would provide the legal basis for the enforcement of the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 of 2018.

He added that the executive order, sought to improve local content procurement with regards to science, engineering and technology components of the economy. He said the bills were not made part of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 because of the peculiarity of the oil and gas industry, The senator said the sector required a specialised legislation for effective and

