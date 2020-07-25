Lawmakers tackle Buhari, el-Rufai over Southern Kaduna killings

Lawmakers on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the Kaduna State House of Assembly yesterday accused the federal and state governments of not doing enough to curtail the renewed attacks in the southern part of the state.

The lawmakers described the government silence on the attacks and killings as “worrisome”. Addressing journalists at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, they said the body language of both the state and federal governments towards the killings in the area do not reflect a genuine interest in tackling the security challenges. They also alleged that both governments response to the attacks on the communities has emboldened the attackers with the claims that the attacks were reprisals.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Emmanuel Bako Kantiok, (Zonkwa Constituency), said the justification of the attacks on Southern Kaduna by Senior Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu, was uncalled for.

