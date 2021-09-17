News

Lawmakers’ve failed Nigerians, says Ita Enang

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has said that lawmakers from the state to national levels are a bunch of disappointment to the people. Speaking in Uyo yesterday to mark the 2021 Correspondent’s Chapel week, Enang said the present legislators in the various state and the national assemblies indulged in arbitrary approval of supplementary budgets to the executives without rendering a corresponding account of the initial budgets.

Enang, who spoke during a media roundtable discussion and a lecture titled; “Assessing the performance of Akwa Ibom Legislators at the state and national levels,” said lawmakers had become stooges in the hands of executives for personal gains. Recalling when he was a lawmaker in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Enang said he led the Assembly to oppose executive bills that were against the interest of the people. “It was only the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly in 1992, when Obong Akpan Isemin was the governor that was able to override a bill from the governor in the entire federation.”

“We also reject the supplementary budget bill of N200 million sent to the Assembly by the governor as such expenditure was against the interest of the state. “We stopped the governor from selling a soundproof giant size generator that belonged to the stateowned brewery company, the Champion Breweries, by mobilising all members of the Assembly and intercepting the generator along Calabar-Itu road and the plot failed.”

