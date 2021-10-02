Laws on VAT, open grazing are steps in right direction –Ex-Ogun Commissioner, Taiwo

Former Commissioner for Works, Ogun State, and now Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Waliu Taiwo spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on the economy, security challenges and sundry issues. Excerpts…

At 61, what is there to celebrate really to celebrate about Nigeria as an independent nation?

The way I am seeing it, we should thank God that we are alive, but the challenges are giving us concern. Of course, there is no problem that cannot be solved. The only thing is the determination to make sure that we solve the problem of insecurity. It is a serious concern to everybody. We hope steps can be taken to address it. Also, we have to address the economic problems in the country. Of course, some of them are caused by COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic is a global thing.

But why it is that democratic governance is unable to resolve some of these problems and instead they are increasing by the day?

Yes, they have their own shares. But people have a lot of things to say. There is no way we can exonerate them because some of them think of themselves alone. People blame the politicians, but what about the career officers. They should blame them more. Once a politician comes in they would tell him many things. They are the ones that plan projects and bring it forward for politicians to approve. If they perform their duties effectively, it would not be like that. They also have their own faults. One set of political class comes in and when they go another set comes in and the career officers introduce it to them. But if we have disciplined all these things will stop. If they introduce anything to you, you can tell them that this is not how to do it though I am not exonerating the political class. I was a commissioner before and I was a member of the legislature and I am still in government. Let all of us have the fear of God in anything we do. If you have the fear of God money meant to build schools would not be spent.

What of the issue of polarisation of the country, the southern governors recently said we should have a southern president in 2023 and the northern governors are opposed to it?

The Southern governors should have gone beyond the meetings, in politics we do a lot of lobbying. The Southern governors should go and lobby the Northern governors. The Northern governors feel their interest would not be protected. I don’t expect the Northern governors to agree with their proposal just like that. We have to move and tell them what we want. The mistake we are making is that we did not talk about the possible candidates. While we are negotiating we have to sell the candidates and they would see if the person would protect their interest or not. We need to sit down and talk and if they are adamant that would not be good for the country.

Which of these problems should President Muhammadu Buhari focus more as we countdown to 2023 general elections?

He should focus on security and the economy. In terms of infrastructure, we can see what he is trying to do, especially on road construction. I am from Ado-Odo/Ota in Ogun State and we have not enjoyed much of that. He is trying on rail transportation and others. But security is important and if we have good security, the economy would improve. If we have all these we can then look at the rest. Where $1 dollar is equal to N600 is not good.

What is your position on the VAT and open grazing laws that many of the Southern governors have assented to?

The Southern governors have done well on that. If you look at it, VAT is collected from money got from end products, so if you have more people you will consume more. If they (North) have more people in their society, they should justify their population. They should not be afraid of that.

The state government would provide facilities for the people, it is the state government that provides infrastructure, why should they not collect VAT?

But how can they allow their own children to be in the bush? I know that they used to convey the cows through train and trailers. I don’t know what their businesses are contributing to the nation’s economy. How can you use your own business to destroy my own business? Any right thinking person should not think of open grazing. It is a welcome development and all the people in the south support this.

