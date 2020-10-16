Law

LAWSAN launches Prada Uzodimma Law School scholarship

The Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) is glad to launch the Prada O. Uzodimma Law School Annual Scholarship.
Our Correspondent learnt that the philanthropic program, which is in tandem with the goals of the Emmanuel Nwobodo-led LAWSAN administration to provide support for indigent law students and encourage excellence among LAWSANites, is fully funded by Prada O. Uzodimma Esq, who is the initiator and sole sponsor, and daughter to the Governor of Imo State.
The program will provide fully funded law school scholarship for law students starting from the 2021 session.
“LAWSAN is delighted and privileged to have secured this massive sponsorship which will is henceforth an annual support program and is grateful to Prada Uzodimma for her benevolence.
“The application portal for the Law school scholarship will be open within one month to the commencement of registration for the 2021 Law School session.
“LAWSAN encourages law students to key into the program and reassures them of the resoluteness of this administration to promote the course of law students by clinching similar support programs and partnerships,” Nwobodo said.

