Lawsuit: Benue PDP jittery over looming defeat in 2023 – APC NASS candidates caucus

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Benue State have rubbished a lawsuit instituted by the People’s Democratic challenging the conduct of the party’s primaries.

Describing the case as an exercise in futility, the National Assembly candidates said it is born out of fear of imminent defeat at the polls and ultimately aimed to distract the APC from its ongoing pact-building mission with voters.

Recall that the PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Titus Uba had approached the judiciary to challenge the outcome of the opposition party’s primaries which produced Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia as it’s guber candidate.

But in a statement signed by Hon. Chief Philip Agbese, the party’s candidate for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency and spokesman, the candidates said their “lawyers will meet them in court to educate them and reverse their poor understanding of the electoral process and legislation”.

“The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in Benue State have confidently described the suit instituted against them by the People Democratic Party (PDP) as an exercise in futility that is meant to distract the APC from its ongoing pact-building with voters in the state,” the statement said.

“The PDP’s lawsuit bellyaching over the successful direct primaries that produced APC candidates is a frivolity that is designed to waste the time of the court while creating the wrong impression about the landslide victory that the APC is poised to record in the coming General Elections.

“We are putting PDP on notice that our lawyers will meet them in court to educate them and reverse their poor understanding of the electoral process and legislation. The PDP missed it with its obsession that the APC in Benue state held direct primaries instead of indirect primaries and did not supposedly meet the stipulation of the law”.

Agbese added, “For the records, our party’s primary election met all the requirements of the law. The only problem the PDP has is the intimidating calibre of candidates that the exercise produced, especially our Gubernatorial Candidate, Rev. Fr. Hycinth Alia who is a replica of the Buhari phenomenon in Kano, Katsina and Bauchi. The emergence of Rev. Fr Alia has finally put a stop to the PDP’s lie of “herdsmen and defence of the valley”. Who can defend the valley better than a Catholic priest who spent his entire life mobilizing resources for the poor?

“The PDP feels the only way it can escape its guaranteed defeat in the General Elections is to embark on the judicial abracadabra that it is known for, which includes engaging unholy persons within the temple of justice to torpedo our long-awaited victory.

“Why would any right-thinking person who has been governor for eight years or another who has been a minister for four years and a senator for years be afraid of the APC if not for their record of dismal performance? Why should a former governor and senator develop phobia for a former house of representatives member?”

The APC NASS candidates, however, concluded that “ the PDP is jittery because it has failed the Benue people and the electorates have made up their minds to send them packing come 2023”.

