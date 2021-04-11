Sports

Lawyer accuses Maradona’s daughters of abandonment, stealing

A former lawyer to the late Argentine football , Martias Morla has accused two daughters of Diego Maradona of abandoning the legend. Dalma and Gianinna Maradona have been involved in a bitter inheritance dispute with Morla over Maradona’s image rights and estate amounting to £ 60million.

 

The Argentine lawyer speaking in an interview with America TV during the week hit back at the heiresses insisting they profited from the star’s demise. “He was fighting to the death with Dalma and Gianinna — he felt betrayed and robbed,” he said.

 

“They abandoned Maradona. He died alone.” Morla further claimed he was disliked by the late legend’s daughters for cutting them off from Maradona’s wealth while stating his former client’s sisters, son and ex-girlfriend were the constant presence before his death.

 

“The girls do not love me since we cut their credit cards in June 2014,” he said. “Apart from the sisters with whom he spoke every day and Veronica Ojeda, who went to see him with Dieguito Fernando, his son.”

 

Dalma and Gianinna had earlier accused Morla of kidnapping their father which led to a raid on the lawyer’s offices for fraud-related matters on Monday.

 

The daughters equally b l amed the lawy e r a n d company Sattvica for “dishonesty” in managing their father’s brand and had an injunction preventing the company from further using the brand.

 

Morla was quick to denounce the claims insisting they were just out for his late client’s money further adding that the former world cup winner submitted a signed document to that effect with a Dubai court in 2015 or 2016.

 

“Diego said: ‘The Maradona brand will look after my sisters, the image will look after my heirs.’” Maradona was involved in substance abuse from the mid-1980s to 2004 which led to several visits to health centres for rehabilitation treatment.

 

The Hand-Of god star underwent emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma on 12 November. He later died of a heart attack at 60 years on the 25th of November 2020.

