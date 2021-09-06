Law

Lawyer asks court to outlaw citizens’ arrest and detention by SSS

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A rights activist, Tope Alabi, has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to outlaw the practice of arrest and detention of citizens by operatives of State Security Service (SSS).

 

In a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1071/21, the lawyer is seeking for a declaration that the authorised operations of the SSS neither involve arrest and detention of Nigerians without a court order nor involves arrest or extrajudicial killing of a person accused of a crime without a trial and conviction by a court.

 

Alabi is also seeking for an order banning the State Security Service (SSS) from being addressed or addressing itself as ‘Department of State Service (DSS)’ without an amendment of the law. He want the court to hold that DSS is not an agency established under any law in Nigeria.

 

He further sought a declaration that the authorised operations of the SSS “do not involve the killing of Nigerians in their private homes at midnight when they are asleep, without a trial and conviction by the competent court in Nigeria and without a death sentence upon which execution may rest”.

 

Besides, the lawyer also want the court to determine whether the SSS can invade any state in the country without the knowledge and consent of the sitting governor of such state.

 

The State Security Service (SSS) as well as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) were joined as respondents in the suit.

 

In a 17-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit, Alabi recalled the events of October 8, 2016, when SSS operatives invaded judges’ homes; the August 2, 2019 invasion of Omoyele Sowore’s home and the July 2021 raid on the home of Sunday Igboho, during which two people were killed and 12 persons were arrested.

 

“The SSS had made itself an agent for dispute settlement and debt recovery among the citizenry and its activities had been creating panic and terror in the society”, the lawyer averred. The respondents are yet to file any defence while no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Insecurity: Pushing against state of emergency

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

Lawyers: State of emergency’ll worsen insecurity AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are pushing against the declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari. To the lawyers, rather than declaring a state of emergency on insecurity, the president should exhibit political will to galvanize all the resources God has given Nigeria to […]
Law

Insecurity: In defence of hunters, civilian JTF’s engagement

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

Lawyers were at the weekend unanimous that plans by the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) to mobilize hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force to battle Boko Haram following perceived failure by troops to tackle insurgents would further boost decimation of the insurgents. AKEEM NAFIU writes   Lawyers expressed worry at the weekend […]
Law

‘Non-adherence to rule of law fuelling rights abuse’

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Ajisegiri Oluwaseyi, an indigene of Ekiti West Local Government in Ekiti State obtained her LL.B at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Ajisegiri who was called to Bar in 2016 also attended the Nigerian Law School, Kano Campus. She tells JOHN CHIKEZIE how her journey into the legal profession began   Background   I am Mrs. Ajisegiri […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica