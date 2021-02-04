Lawyer asks court to stop Adamu from parading self as IG

An Abuja based legal practitioner, Maxwell Okpara, yesterday, asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop Mohammed Adamu from parading himself as the Inspector General of Police(IGP). The plaintiff also asked the court to restrain Adamu from exercising any form of command over officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Okpara, who sued President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN and the Nigerian Po-lice Council, stated that Adamu’s tenure has elapsed on February 1st, 2021 by virtue of the Police Act. Adamu completed his tenure on February 1, 2021 after completing 35 years in office as required by the Nigeria Police Act. In the originating summons with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/106/2021, the plaintiff wants the court to determine whether by provisions sections 215, 216 and section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, Adamu can continue to function as IG after February 1, 2021.

Okpara submitted that if the court does not intervene, the defendants will continue to breach the provisions of the Constitution and the Nigeria Police Act. Among the issues he brought for determination were whether by the provisions of section 215 and 216 of the Constitution and section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, Adamu can validly continue to function as IG not being a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force after midnight of February 1, 2021.

“Whether the failure of the president and the Nigeria Police Council to appoint an IG on February 1, 2021 does not Constitute abdication of their duties under Section 215 of the Constitution and Section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020. He said if the questions were answered in the affirmative, the court should declare that that by law, Adamu cannot lawfully continue to function as IGP as from midnight of February 1, 2021 and that all actions taken thereafter are illegal, null and void and constitute a breach of the constitution and the Police Act. He therefore prayed for an order restraining Adamu from “parading himself as IGP or exercising any form of command or control over the Nigeria Police Force not being a serving police officer”.

Like this: Like Loading...