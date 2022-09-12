Lawyer bags 5 years in jail for drug peddling

For trafficking in cannabis sativa, a prohibited weed, a 26-year-old lawyer, Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde, has been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The judge passed the verdict after Sulaiman owned up to charges of conspiracy and unlawful exportation of 1.10kg of the banned weed. Addressing the court, the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, had informed Justice Osiagor that the convict, a resident of 28, Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, was arrested on July 18, 2022, at Export Shed of National Handling Company Limited (NAHCO), a Customs Area/Point of thé Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, when she attempted exporting the banned weed.

Abu equally told the judge that the convict procured one, Benjamin Christopher Joel, to commit the illegal act. He further disclosed that the offences committed by the convicted lawyer contravened Sections 21 (2)(d) and 11 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under 11 (b) of the same Act. As a result of the defendant’s plea of guilty, the prosecutor urged the court to convict and sentence her in accordance with the sections of the law she was charged for.

Responding, defence lawyer, Benson Ndakara, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client, saying she is a first-time offender and is now remorseful. After entertaining arguments from lawyers, Justice Osiagor sentenced Sulaiman to five years imprisonment, with an option of N100, 000 fine. The judge equally directed that all the exhibits recovered from the convict and tendered by the prosecution should be destroyed, if there is no appeal against the judgement within the stipulated period by the law.

The charge against the convict reads: “That you Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde, Female, Adult of No. 28, Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos State, on or about the 18th July 2022 at Export Shed of National Handling Company Limited (NAHCO), a Customs Area/ Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, procured one, Benjamin Christopher Joel, to export 1.10 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21(2)(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 11(b) of the same Act.

“That you Sulaimon Kaosarat Ye- tunde, Female, Adult of No. 28, Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos State, on or about the 18th July 2022 at Export Shed of National Handling Company Limited (NAHCQ), a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, without lawful authority exported 1.10 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004″.

