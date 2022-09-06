Lawyer bags five years for drug trafficking

The Federal High Court in Lagos Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old lawyer, Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde, to five years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Justice Daniel Osiagor handed down the verdict following Miss Yetunde’s “guilty” plea to a charge of conspiracy and the unlawful export of 1.10 kilograms of cannabis sativa.

The convict, who was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), was said to have studied law at a Benin Republic university.

Prosecution counsel Mr. Abu Ibrahim told the court that Yetunde of 28, Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda – Surulere, Lagos, was arrested on July 18, 2022, at the Export Shed of the National Handling Company Limited (NAHCO), a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos.

She was said to have been attempting to export the banned substance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...