Lawyer: DPO beat, threatened to shoot us inside cell

A lawyer, Mr. Paul Igwe, has narrated how the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Eastern Ngwa Police Division, Umuobiakwa, Aba, Abia State, CSP Okon Ekpe Asuquo, attacked him, his client and then threatened to shoot and kill them inside cell. Trouble started on December 23, 2019, after policemen towed the truck of Igwe’s client, Mr. Douglas Ezeocha, to the Eastern Ngwa Police Division. This was after a creditor, identified as Uduak, lodged a complaint against Ezeocha.

“In January, we went to the station to ask for the release of the truck, but our move was rebuffed. We returned to the station on March 5, and met only the Investigating Police Officer (IPO). He asked us to return the next day with N14,000 which Uduak said we owed him.

This was on March 6. We returned and even met Uduak there, along with the electrician, who would fix the truck, which had an electrical fault,” Igwe said. After paying the N14,000, it was alleged that the IPO insisted that Igwe and his client must pay an additional N10,000 to bail the truck. “I was shocked! But to make things easier, I decided to give them the N10,000, even though my client refused. But after pleading with him, he accepted, only for the police to change, asking for N100,000.

We negotiated for N20,000; they refused and brought it down to N50,000,” Igwe alleged. The matter dragged until the COVID- 19 lockdown started. When the lockdown eased, the lawyer went to court. He said: “We went for the enforcement of my client’s fundamental rights and the release of the truck. We also asked for damages.”

The division was served the court order, but nobody responded to it. The court then issued two hearing notices, which were served to the police, but again, nobody responded. “We went ahead with the case. Judgement was delivered on August 4, 2020, at Obingwa High Court 1. On the 18th, we took the judgement order to the police, asking for the truck to be released. When we got there, the DPO said he was not aware of the case; that I should wait until those in charge returned. We waited and finally met with the IPO.

We gave the order to him, but he said we should wait for the DCO. We were in her office discussing when the DPO rushed in and ordered some of his men to arrest and detain us. He left while the DCO asked the policemen to wait, that she needed to speak with him.

The DPO abandoned her in his office, came back to grab my clothes. He gave me a series of punches and pushed me into the cell,” Igwe further alleged. The DPO suddenly collected a gun from a policeman and asked others to clear, threatening to kill the lawyer and his client. Asuquo further allegedly said that after the killing, he would bury them, write his statement and nothing would be done to him. Igwe said: “His men retrieved the gun from him. He then went after my client.

He beat my client until he fainted. He used his boot to stomp on my client’s stomach, shouting that he would kill him and nothing would happen. He came to the cell at night to tell me that the stupid judge that gave the judgement should come to the station. He asked for my identity card and I made it clear to him that I was a private legal practitioner and did not require an ID card. I’m not a government or police lawyer. I told him that my bag, which he had collected, contained my complementary card, stamp and seal as a lawyer.

He flung the bag on the floor and stomped on it several times, destroying my phone.” The following day, Asuquo allegedly came up with three thumped up charges against them, including assaulting a police officer and impersonation. Igwe said: “I called my friend, who is practicing in Aba. He contacted the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Aba to step into the matter. The case was adjourned till September 2, 2020. When I was granted bail, we went to get the files and documents he took from my client.

He boldly stated to everyone’s hearing that he was ready to kill anyone who threatens his means of livelihood. He still refused to release the truck, against a court order.” Remembering his experience at Eastern Ngwa Police Division, Ezeocha said he was traumatised. He said his firm, Mastros Nigeria Limited, a haulage company, had a slight problem with Uduak. He had a disagreement with Uduak, who is a towing van operator. Uduak used to assist in towing his trucks that developed faults. One of Ezeocha’s trucks was involved in an accident and Uduak was contacted to tow it to a safe place. He and Uduak negotiated and agreed on a price, which he paid in part payments.

Ezeocha said Uduak’s balance was supposed to be N9,000, but he insisted on N14,000. “On the day the police towed the truck, we were moving it from Ikot- Ekpene to Aba, to fix a new head. Uduak saw us and called the police,” Ezeocha said. The man also alleged that Asuquo beat him at the police station until he lost consciousness. “He pounced on me because he caught me trying to video record him beating the lawyer.

My plan was to get him on camera, but I ended up snapping only one picture. After dealing with the lawyer, he came and gave me the beating of my life. I later heard that he repeatedly stomped on my stomach. I had already fainted by then. I woke up to see people sprinkling water on me. Before he pushed me into the cell, I called my secretary from Ikot-Ekpene to bring my BP drugs. When she came, he also pushed her into a cell. We were ridiculed and asked to write statements, which I did, stating how we were beaten.

He tried to take possession of his junior officer’s rifle, to shoot us, but his men stopped him. He said he had heard about the madness of the judge that gave the judgement and vowed that the judge must come to the station to release us. “The next day, he handcuffed me, my secretary and lawyer and marched us to court. What he did to me affected my health severely because I had to be rushed to the General Hospital at Ikot- Ekpene for treatment,” Ezeocha said. The Assistant Secretary of the NBA, Aba branch, Mr. Celestine Arinze, said the attack on Igwe was shocking and unbecoming of a senior police officer. He said: “We later visited and retrieved the materials he collected from Igwe and his client. The DPO was bold to justify his actions.

His anger was that the lawyer went to court to get the matter settled instead of working with him. He even said he could shoot to kill as he didn’t care about human rights since we were threatening his livelihood. We’ve been hearing stories about harassments of lawyers from this same DPO. This policeman has turned his division into a debt recovery centre and land matter specialist.” Arinze said many legal practitioners within Aba and Ikot-Ekpene were interested in Igwe’s case because of Asuquo’s antecedents. According to him, the DPO sees lawyers as his enemies, who have come to “take his food from him”. Arinze said that an injury to one lawyer was an injury to all. He promised that the association would write a petition against Asuquo.

“This has become a recurring incident in Aba; police attacking lawyers and we can’t take it anymore. I’ve been assaulted before in one of the stations as well,” Arinze added. The state Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, said she was not aware of the incident. According to her, she cannot believe that a DPO beat up a lawyer. Agbede said the court order mandating the police to release the truck to Ezeocha did not get to her desk. She said: “I have a relationship with the NBA and if there’s such an issue, they would have let me know.

There is no way a lawyer will go to the police station and be beaten. I don’t even believe it. If it’s true, the lawyer knows the right thing to do. He should write a petition to my office. A court order has to come to my office first, not the division. If a lawyer takes a court order to a division, he is asking for trouble. If it had been brought to me, I would have sent it to our legal department and we would be advised. Lawyers and police are working toward the same goal.” But Igwe said that the order was served on the police commissioner through a court bailiff.

