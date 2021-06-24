News

Lawyer drags FG, 36 states, others to court over financial autonomy for Judiciary

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

An Abuja based lawyer, Emeka Okoye has dragged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the 36 States of the Federation before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking for financial autonomy for the Judiciary. Other defendants in the suit are the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). In his originating summons dated June 18, 2021, the plaintiff sued the 36 states through their Attorney Generals. The summons prayed the court to order all the defendants to enter appearance within 30 days upon service of the originating process. In the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/502/2021, the plaintiff, through his counsel, Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, is seeking an order of the Court, “directing the Federation Account Allocation Committee (2nd defendant) to, henceforth, pay directly all monies standing to the credit of the judiciary to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NMA advocates increased govt. funding to fight malaria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Lagos State Branch, has called for more commitment from governments in the area of funding to maintain progress in the fight against malaria and for the scaling up of effective malaria interventions. Also, the Lagos NMA has called for the release of more resources to develop and maintain effective malaria surveillance programmes […]
News Top Stories

Fidelity Bank issues largest ticket Tier 2 local bonds in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fidelity Bank Plc. has successfully issued 10 years N41.21 billion in fixed rate unsecured subordinated bond at a 8.5 per cent coupon rate due in 2031, the lender has said in a statement.   According to the statement, the bond issuance, which was fully subscribed given that total investor interest and commitments in the bonds […]
News

Obasanjo, Jonathan to address Nigerian Diaspora parley in Germany

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, alongside other eminent Nigerians across the globe, will gather on November 11 to 14 for this year’s annual general meeting of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE). With the theme: ‘Towards Homeland Development’, the event, which holds both physically and virtually, is being hosted in Dortmund, Germany, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica