Lawyer drags FG, 36 states, others to court over financial autonomy for Judiciary

An Abuja based lawyer, Emeka Okoye has dragged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the 36 States of the Federation before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking for financial autonomy for the Judiciary. Other defendants in the suit are the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). In his originating summons dated June 18, 2021, the plaintiff sued the 36 states through their Attorney Generals. The summons prayed the court to order all the defendants to enter appearance within 30 days upon service of the originating process. In the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/502/2021, the plaintiff, through his counsel, Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, is seeking an order of the Court, “directing the Federation Account Allocation Committee (2nd defendant) to, henceforth, pay directly all monies standing to the credit of the judiciary to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

