News

Lawyer drags Obiano to court over LG funds

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Barely two months to the end of his tenure, a legal practitioner, Chijioke Ifediora and others, have dragged the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to court over local government funds and appointment of Caretaker Committee. Other defendants in the case are the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission and the Attorney General of the state. The Suit number A/454/2021 seeking an interlocutory injunction against the defendants is before Justice Nwabunike of High Court 5 Awka and scheduled for hearing on 10th of February, 2022.

Ifediora and other plaintiffs in the case are seeking among other things an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st (Obiano) and 3rd Defendants (Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly) from appointing/ratifying the appointment of Transition/ Caretaker Committees in all the 21 local government areas of the state, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ayu to Buhari: You’re comfortable with killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu said the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that state police was not an option to the security challenges in the country means that he is comfortable with the killings going on in the country. Ayu who was reacting to Buhari’s interview in a national […]
News

Edo 2020: No APC lawmaker endorsed Ize-Iyamu –Speaker

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly may have reared its ugly head as the state legislature declared yesterday that none of its members endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19 governorship election in state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Speaker of the House, Mr. Frank Okiye, stated this in […]
News

Okowa calls for sickle-cell test legislation, inaugurates screening machine

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has inaugurated the Newborn Screening equipment was donated to the Sickle Cell Referral Centre at the Asaba Specialist Hospital by the pet project of his wife, Dame Edith, under the aegis of the 05 Initiative Project to diagnose sickle cell disorder. The governor, while inaugurating the equipment called for appropriate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica