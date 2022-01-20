Lawyer drags Obiano to court over LG funds

Barely two months to the end of his tenure, a legal practitioner, Chijioke Ifediora and others, have dragged the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to court over local government funds and appointment of Caretaker Committee. Other defendants in the case are the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission and the Attorney General of the state. The Suit number A/454/2021 seeking an interlocutory injunction against the defendants is before Justice Nwabunike of High Court 5 Awka and scheduled for hearing on 10th of February, 2022.

Ifediora and other plaintiffs in the case are seeking among other things an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st (Obiano) and 3rd Defendants (Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly) from appointing/ratifying the appointment of Transition/ Caretaker Committees in all the 21 local government areas of the state, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

