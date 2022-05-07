News

…Lawyer faults CBN gov’s bid as unconstitutional

A lawyer and former President of Public Interest Lawyers League, Mr. Abdul Mahmud has described as unconstitutional, the speculated presidential bid of Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele. Emefiele had picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the Presidency. Reacting, Mahmud said, “The absurdity that constitutional governance has be-come in our country today is beyond contemplation.

What’s more absurd is the way power continues to trump our Constitution, as if the nation-state ought not to be governed by the basic law – the ground norm. According to him, “The CBN Act states that appointees into the exalted offices of the bank must by Section 1 do all to secure its independence and Section 9 bars all appointees from pursuit of vocation that conflicts with their duties. “But Emefiele and his sponsors have chosen to trash the Act into the odious bin they have placed at the gates of the bank.

He also added that “Section 1 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, 5th Schedule of the Constitution 1999 bars public officers from putting themselves in positions where their personal interests conflict with their public duties; and Section 6 prohibits public officers from accepting gifts of any kind. “Emefiele has breached the provisions of Section 1; and there’s the likelihood that the N100m paid for the presidential form came from his friends – as they claim. If that’s the case, he’s in breach of our Constitution.”

 

