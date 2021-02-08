Lawyer hacked to death in his office

A 64-year-old lawyer, Ndionyemma Nwankwo was on Saturday murdered inside his office in Owerri, Imo State, by yet-toapprehended assailants. The lawyer had left home for work on Saturday and did not return until yesterday when colleagues initiated a search party.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed Nwankwo’s murder in a statement. He read said: “On the 6th of February, the command received a report of the death of Barrister Ndieonyema Nwankwo, 64 years old and a native of Arochukwu council area of Abia State.

“Based on the report, operatives of the command moved to the scene (his office) and met the body of the lawyer in the pool of his own blood, with machete cuts on his neck.

“Taking a further look around the office, a machete with blood stains, suspected to have been the matchet used in inflicting the cuts on him, was found on the floor.” It was also discovered that his vehicle and other personal effects were missing, with his driver said to be at large.

The state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, while urging for calm, directed investigations into the matter. Mohammed also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

