Lawyer: My abductors broke my legs, threw me into shallow grave

A legal practitioner, Mr. Amos Ogbonnaya, has given a chilling account of how he was abducted, tortured, and forced into a shallow grave while his two legs were broken before his miraculous survival. Ogbonnaya, a former coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. He accused the state government of masterminding his ordeal. But the Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, has dismissed the allegation as a tale fabricated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to tarnish the image of the administration of Governor Dave Umahi.

This is even as Umahi has ordered investigation into the abduction with a view to exposing the real perpetrators. However, the state PDP spokesperson, Silas Onu, insisted that agents of the government named by the victim were responsible for Ogbonnaya’s abduction. According to Onu, anybody who criticises the policies and projects of the state government usually faces harassment and intimidation.

He insisted that Ogbonnaya’s ordeal was just one out of many of such attempts to muzzle and kill opposition voices in the state. Ogbonnaya, who alleged that he was sacked as coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre of Ohaozara Local Government Area in 2020 for not mobilising thugs to attack #EndSARS protesters, said he appeared on the television programme with representatives of G-64 group of former coordinators, who were equally demanding payment of their severance and statutory allowances after their removal from office. Speaking from his hospital bed, Ogbonnaya said: “My kidnap took place a few days after my appearance on a national television, where I criticised the programmes and projects of the state government.

I also demanded to be paid my statutory allowances, which were owed me since my removal from office in 2020.” Ogbonnaya alleged that during his abduction, which occurred about 5pm on May 14, at a major junction in his community, he put up a struggle to attract passers-by, a development which made his abductors start shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away. The former coordinator identified his abductors as agents of the state government. He alleged that his abductors, who told him that he was insulting the state governor, came in a Toyota Hilux vehicle, which he identified as the official vehicle of one of the Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the governor.

He explained that as they pushed him into a shallow grave, he pleaded that he be allowed to say his last prayers which they granted him. He specifically begged one of the abductors who happened to be his townsman that what they were about to do was to take the life of the only son and father of four boys. Ogbonnaya recalled that the abductors, who were interrupted several times by phone calls, changed their minds and instead beat him to a state of coma and then broke his two legs with the butt of their guns before dumping him in the middle of the road. This, according to him, happened about 1am.

“I thought I would be crushed by a heavy duty vehicle,” he added. Ogbonnaya also recollected that after the men dumped him in the middle of the road and drove off, they actually believed that he was dead. “On hearing the sounds of an oncoming truck, I mustered the last strength in my body and rolled off the road. I started calling for help and then I passed out,” Ogbonnaya said. When he was discovered along the road in the morning by a bus driver who recognised him, he was rushed to the village hospital for first aid treatment.

It was at the hospital that his relations later announced to everybody as a decoy, that they were taking him to Abakaliki, but on their way, they sneaked him to Enugu State for safety. “Not long after I was moved, my abductors invaded the village hospital and shot sporadically into the air, asking for me, but they were told I had been moved to Abakaliki. On our way to Enugu; we’ve not even got here, we got a call that those men went to the village hospital in the same Hilux vehicle, shooting into the air, and causing everyone to scamper for safety.

We were told that the men were shouting, ‘Where is he? Where is he?’ They ransacked all the wards, but couldn’t find me. They came to finish what they started. If God did not send that bus driver in the morning to move me out of that place, they would have returned to kill me; they wanted to cover the evidence,” Ogbonnaya said. However, Orji has dissociated the state government from the alleged abduction of Ogbonnaya, stressing that the PDP’s indictment of the state government in the incident was a ruse to cover its ugly past.

He said: “The general public should therefore note that the alleged kidnap of Amos Ogbonna is part of the grand design by his syndicate of political howlers to cause tension in the state and incite public hatred on a government they hold in very high esteem.” Umahi has directed the police to carry out a full scale investigation into the matter to expose the perpetrators, even as he restated his commitment to the security and safety of all citizens despite political divide, according to a statement released by Mr. Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity.

