Lawyer, pastor defile teenage girls in Ibadan

…46 arrested for kidnapping, robbery, others

Police in Oyo State yesterday paraded a 56-year-old lawyer, Remi Oladiti, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl who, according to the police, has been pregnant for 29 weeks. Similarly, a septuagenarian cleric of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ibadan, Jimi Odunayo, was nabbed for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in Ibadan, four different times, and confessed to having committed the offence before being arraigned at a Magistrates’ Court and eventually remanded in a Correctional Centre.

The two men were paraded at the state Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, by the Police Commissioner, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, along with 46 other suspects arrested for sundry offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, arson and so on.

According to the police, Oladiti, a self-acclaimed lawyer, committed the offence of defilement in May 2020 at 20, Olaigbe Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan when the victim (name withheld) was asked to go and buy pap. “In the process, Remi Oladiti gave her (a drink) supposed to contain some form of sedative hypnotics to drink which made her unconscious. Following her comatose state, Remi Oladiti, who had already made a confessional statement, forcibly had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. Medical examination revealed that the victim was already 29 weeks, one day old pregnant,” Onadeko told journalists. Speaking with New Telegraph, however, Oladiti who quoted his Supreme Court Enrolment Number as 005508, said that the allegation of defilement was untrue.

He said: “The lady is 18 years plus. I actually had carnal knowledge of her but it was with her consent. She came to me and we had it. She is not 14 years old but 18 years plus. I did not force her.” Asked how long he had been practising as a lawyer, the Osogbo, Osun State-born Oladiti said about 13 years. He said: “I don’t know what led me into it. The girl is 18 years plus, according to her. We are just friends, making things, but I am not going to argue with them until we get to court.

I never drugged her. I don’t even have a fridge let alone talking of giving her anything cold to drink. I had never been arrested for anything in my life. My Call Enrolment Number as a lawyer is: 005508. Go ahead and check it, but I won’t tell you where I was practising.

That is too much of a question for me.” The police also said Pastor Odunayo (72) defiled the 13-year-old victim between 2019 and June, 2020. On January 30, 2021 about 9pm, the girl reportedly confessed to her father that Odunayo had carnal knowledge of her from 2019 till June 2020. “The suspect and the parents of the victim live within the same compound and the victim always goes to the living room of the suspect to watch television. He had unlawful carnal knowledge of her for four distinctly independent times.

The suspect made a confessional statement admitting that the allegation was true,” the commissioner said. Also, 11 people, including two night guards, were also paraded for the robbery, kidnapping and murder of a filling station owner and two others at Igboora in the Ibarapa axis of Oyo State.

The businesswoman, Alhaja Sherifat Adisa, was kidnapped and eventually her body was found in a bush, while Babatunde Omowunmi and Toriola Kudirat, were hit by stray bullets. The stray bullet victims died on the spot. The suspects are Abubakar Idris (22), Shaibu Idi (24), Usman Saliu (20), Rabiu Usman (23), Umar Usman (24), Tiamiyu Isah (73), Rasak Ramon (45), Jare Mohammed (25), Umaru Amadu (30), Kabitu Adamu (25) and Mohammedu Abdulahi (25). The night guards – Tiamiyu Isah (73) and Rasaq Ramon (45) – told New Telegraph that they were sick and so were not on duty on January 2, 2021 when the kidnappers struck at 7.55pm.

