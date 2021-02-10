Lawyer, Pastor paraded for defiling teenagers in Ibadan

…46 others for sundry criminal offences

Oyo State Police Command Wednesday paraded Remi Oladiti, a 56-year-old lawyer for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old female who according to the Police has been pregnant for 29 weeks.

Similarly, a septuagenarian Pastor of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ibadan, Jimi Odunayo, was nabbed for defiling a 13-year-old girl in Ibadan, four different times, and confessed to having committed the offence before being arraigned at a Magistrate Court and eventually remanded in a Correctional Centre.

The duo were paraded at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, by the Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, along with 46 other suspects arrested for sundry offences including: armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, arson and so on.

According to the Police, Oladiti, a self-acclaimed lawyer, committed the offence of defilement in May 2020 at 20, Olaigbe Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan when the victim (names withheld) was sent on an errand to go and purchase pap.

“In the process, one Remi Oladiti gave her big cola supposed to contain some form of sedative hypnotics to drink which made her unconscious. Following her comatose state, Remi Oladiti, who had already made a confessional statement, forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. Medical examination revealed that the victim was already 29 weeks pregnant,” she told journalists.

