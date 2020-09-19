News

Lawyer petitions IGP over unlawful detention of estate trustee

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Kayode Bankole, has petitioned the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over alleged unlawful detention of an estate trustee, Taiwo Oyewunmi, by policemen attached to WEMABOD Estate, Ikeja, without court order. In the petition, the lawyer described the arrest of Oyewunmi, a legal trustee of the estate of the late madam Iyalode Efunroye, as illegal and an abuse of his fundamental human rights. He consequentlsought for IGP’s intervention for his immediate release.

Bankole disclosed that prior to Oyewunmi’s arrest alongside his 14-year-old son, efforts by men of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti-Yaba, Lagos, to secure a remand order from the court, had failed. The lawyer said Chief Magistrate Patrick Nwaka, while rejecting the police remand application had declared that the subject matter that led to the arrest of the estate trustee was a civil case and as such the court will not allow itself to be used as an instrument of victimization.

He added that the police had equally in its legal advice issued on November 20, 2019 and signed by DCP Augustine Sanomi, of the Legal and prosecution section at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, advised that police officers deployed on the land in dispute at the instance of either of the parties without appropriate court order or due process of the law as provided by the Sheriff and Civil Process Act or other extant law should be withdrawn to avert legal action against the police.

