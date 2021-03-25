Metro & Crime

Lawyer petitions Lottery Commission over unpaid N186m winnings

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

…as NBC asks court to vacate ex-parte order against energy drink

A Lagos lawyer, Victor Emerson, has petitioned the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), urging it to probe unpaid sports bet winnings of over N186 million involving his clients.
In a petition dated February 24, 2021, he said his clients, Cephas Esemeka, Goodluck Solomon and Uloeze Odum won N186,554,545 after placing bets with Bet Bonanza but were not paid.
The trio had also on January 16, 2021, petitioned the Commission over the same issue with the NLRC acknowledging receipt of the petitions on February 17 and 24, 2021.
However, in a March 16 letter to the NLRC Director-General, Emerson stated that the Commission was yet to respond to the petition of February 24 several weeks after receiving it.
According to him, the agency’s delay in attending to the petition “lends credence to our clients’ suspicions that the Commission may have assumed a position on this issue to their detriment”.
He said: “We have no hesitation whatsoever in taking this matter outside the Commission where it appears the Commission is being deliberate in the dereliction of its statutory duties.”
The lawyer further urged the NLRC to “take the appropriate steps to ensure that our petition is given its due consideration as it is statutorily appointed to do.”
And in a related development, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Plc has asked Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos to set aside an ex-parte injunction obtained by Rite Foods Ltd against the continued promotion of its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.
NBC further asked the court to dismiss Rite Foods’ committal application brought against its Managing Director, Mr. Matthieu Seguin, for alleged disobedience to the interim order.
NBC’s lawyer, Oluseye Opesanwo (SAN) told the judge Thursday that Rite Foods’ applications were brought ‘malafide’ and were without merit as the suit lacked a firm ground to stand in law.
The silk further contended that the Predator logo had been in existence and in use in many markets outside of Nigeria even prior to the launch of Fearless by Rite Foods in the Nigerian market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

GText targets 25,000 green, smart homes

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

A real estate firm, Gtext Homes Limited, said it was planning to build 25,000 Green and Smart homes, between this year and 2035. The Gtext CEO, Stephen Akintayo, disclosed this at the launch of the Jasper Gardenia Estate at Ibeju Lekki. A few days before the launch, Gtext homes unveiled its operations to run virtually […]
Metro & Crime

Fire razes trailer park in Ibadan, destroys many shops

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Tragedy occurred Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when a dawn fire razed a trailer park in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. The unfortunate incident, which occurred at the early hours of the day around 4 am, caught residents of the area unawares as the cause of the inferno was not […]
Metro & Crime

Abuja-Kaduna train breaks down again

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Abuja-Kaduna train has broken down again as it returned from Kaduna on Sunday. The train was on the morning schedule from Rigasa, Kaduna to Idu, Abuja when it broke down around Akere, a rural area within the route. It was learnt that the Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC) engineers battled to fix it for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica