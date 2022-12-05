Law

Lawyer raises the alarm over alleged threat to cleric's life

A Lagos-based rights crusader, Niyi Adekanla, has raised the alarm over alleged humiliation and threat to the life of an Islamic preacher, Akeem Makinde Ajagunna, who was kidnapped, blindfolded and threatened for speaking against Islamic fundamentalists sometimes in 2018. In a statement, Adekanla called on wellmeaning Nigerians to come to Ajaguna’s rescue.

The lawyer said Ajagunna, who escaped by a whisker from the den of religious fundamentals/Boko Haram, during the crisis that engulfed the Fagba/Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State in March 2018, has been living in perpetual fear since the incident.

He alleged that the religious fundamentalists have since vowed to make life a living hell for the cleric’s wife, Mrs. Doris Isioma Ajagunna, and his three children: Khalil Feranmi Ajagunna, Faridat Fadeke Ajagunna and Faaiz Fola Ajagunna.

The lawyer who declined to name the location of Akeem and his family said: “The level of insecurity in Nigeria has become unbearable to the extent that people of the same religion cannot say the truth again. “Before the ordeal of Akeem Makinde Ajagunna in the hands of religious fundamentalists of Boko Haram, he had a good job and life before he was cruelly attacked.

He joined Frieslandcampina Wamco Nigeria Plc in June 2002 as a Clerk in Finance and Accounts and was later promoted to the position of Assets Manager. He was later promoted to the position of Production Accountant in the Finance and Account Department.

“He is a Muslim by birth, married to a Christian wife, and they have been living happily with their children. He is a dutiful muslim, who practised his religion without hurting anybody.

He also has a leader (Imam) in the mosque who always encourages him and others to preach the words of Allah, based on Islam as a religion of peace and morality.

“It was during one of his preachings, where he preached against killings in Islam by Boko Haram/fundamentalists, that angered them in the mosque. His preaching that Islam never supports killing over religious issues led to his abduction on 14th March 2018, after closing from office by the religious fundamentalists.

“It is a fact that the abduction of Akeem Makinde Ajagunna was violently done. Within 10 minutes of leaving his office, he was double-crossed, dragged out of his car, blindfolded, collected all his cell phones, and put inside his attackers’ van.

 

“Thereafter, he was taken to an unknown destination where he was tied to a tree and a Holy Quran was given to him to swear that he will never speak against Boko Haram again. After this, they uncovered his face and showed him a camera of how his wife and children were threatened with a gun. At this juncture, he broke down in tears and agreed to abide by what they told him.”

 

