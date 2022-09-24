Lawyer seeks Kanu’s unconditional release over deteriorating health

…As family seeks intervention of int’nal community, groups

The legal team of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has demanded his immediate unconditional release from custody to enable him access medical personnel of his choice. The demand is based on alleged excruciating pains on Kanu occasioned by his gastro intestine disorder. IPOB lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a statement on Friday in Abuja revealed that the detained Biafra nation agitator has not been able to eat in the past 48 hours due to his poor health status. Kanu’s family has also sought the intervention of the international community, groups and individuals to mount pressure on the federal government to allow him access to medical services abroad over his deteriorating health. Ejiofor said in the statement he issued after another routine visit to Kanu in the custody of the Department of the State Service DSS in Abuja that from all indications, the security agency has no facility to cope with the health challenges of his client.

The statement reads in part; “As usual, the Court-Ordered routine visit to our client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was conducted today at the DSS Headquarters Abuja, where Kanu is still being held in solitary confinement for over 14 months. “Today’s visit was centered on our curiosity to ascertain the DSS’ level of compliance with providing Kanu the requisite medical treatment that would address his deteriorating health condition. “Sadly, we made startling discovery that despite the alarm raised on Monday, calling for the intervention of responsible foreign Governments and institutions, on the DSS flagrant disobedience of Orders of Court, particularly in denying Kanu access to his personal medical doctor and medication, the DSS immediately resorted to local chemist store to procure substandard drugs to be administered on him.

“Since it is now obvious that the DSS does not have the facility, capacity and or resources to manage Kanu’s deteriorating health condition, we are compelled to publicly implore the DSS, to allow us have him back unconditionally, or better still, allow us to purchase the prescribed drugs for him pending his unconditional release from their custody.

“With this development, we are now convinced that the Federal Government of Nigeria is ostensibly afraid of the anticipated positive outcome of the Court of Appeal’s judgment. “Hence, they are doing everything possible to subject our client – Kanu, to severe torture, inhuman and degrading treatment before he finally regains his freedom.” Emmanuel, Kanu’s younger brother, who spoke on behalf of his family in Abia State, disclosed that efforts by the family to secure a private physician for Kanu were frustrated by the DSS in which facility Kanu is being detained. “I have made numerous efforts to get him a private physician but each time I try my best, they (DSS), turn it down.

He is going through very difficult times. He is complaining bitterly about his health. He has big issue with his stomach. Also is the time for the world to come in and say something about that because if he dies there, it is not going to be easy for anyone,” he said, when traditional rulers visited the family and called for sustained pressure to allow Kanu travel overseas for medical treatment. The monarchs who expressed worry over Kanus failing health declared that Kanu’s late father, HRM Eze Israel Kanu, was one of them, and vowed to seek audience with President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from the United Nations General Assembly for a solution. Fielding questions from newsmen after a closeddoor meeting with Kanu’s family, the National Chairman, Royal Fathers of Nigeria and Chairman, Ikwuano/Umuahia Supreme Council, HRM, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, said the ‘royal intervention’ had become necessary to prevent the prospect and bitter consequences of Kanu dying in custody. Also, Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Umuahia North LGA, and the Traditional Ruler of Okwulaga Afaraukwu Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Eddy Ibeabuchi, decried the continued detention of Kanu despite appeals by eminent Nigerians and groups for his unconditional release.

