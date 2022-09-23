Lawyer seeks Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release over deteriorating health

The legal team of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has demanded his immediate unconditional release from custody to enable him access medical personnel of his choice.

The demand is based on alleged excruciating pains on Kanu occasioned by his gastro intestine disorder.

IPOB lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a statement on Friday in Abuja revealed that the detained Biafra nation agitator has not been able to eat in the past 48 hours due to his poor health status.

Ejiofor, who issued the statement after another routine visit to Kanu in the custody of the Department of the State Service DSS in Abuja, explained that from all indications the security agency has no facility to cope with the health challenges of his client.

