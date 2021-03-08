Lawyer seeks regulatory framework for talent-driven works, copyrights, others

An intellectual property lawyer, Mr. Rockson Igelige, has said that the intellectual property industry and those who would claim copyright, trademarks, patents or design rights must be conversant with the laws that directly affect or indirectly impinge on their rights and obligations, as they deploy their God-given talents in creating and re-creating in the creative sector.

While speaking at the Delta State Talent Development Workshop in Warri recently, Igelige said intellectual property rights were the rights given to persons over the creations of their minds, adding that this forms the fulcrum of the legal regulatory framework in place in Nigeria, to protect talent-driven works.

With the theme ‘The Legal Regulatory Framework, including Substantive Laws that Aid or Impact on the Commodification of Talent in Nigeria,” the legal mind said the framework consisted of laws that would govern directly intellectual property in Nigeria as well as those that indirectly impinge on the exercise of creative, inventive or artistic freedom in the talent industry.

The Warri, Delta-based lawyer posited that as authors, artists and other talented persons ply their trade, they must be conscious, vigilant and mindful of the fact that there were laws in different jurisdictions that protected reputation of each and every individual member of the society, religious sanctity, privacy, confidentiality and even the integrity of certain government institutions such as the judiciary and the legislature and generally the moral fabric of the society.

According to him, failure to acknowledge or accept this fact would almost certainly lead to a breach of such laws and disastrous money loss or even imprisonment.

