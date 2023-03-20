Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Law

Lawyer sues A’ Ibom governor over 13% derivation refund

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Lagos by a former lawyer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nkereuwen Mark Anana, over the 13 per cent oil derivation refunds aid received from the Federal Government.

The lawyer is specifically seeking to know how the 13 per cent oil derivation refund aid received from the Federal Government was utilized. Listed as the defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/423/23 are the Governor, the State’s Accountant- General and the Accountant-General of the Federation. In his suit, Anana is asking the court to determine, “Whether Akwa Ibom State is a public institution that by virtue of Section 2 (1)(2) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, is entitled to keep information about all her activities, operations and businesses.

“Whether by virtue of Sections 2 (3) (v) of the Freedom of information Act 2011, the Government of Akwa- Ibom State headed by Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, is entitled to document information relating to receipts and expenditure of public or other funds of the State. “Whether he is by virtue of the Freedom of information Act 2011, entitled to seek before the court, information from the Akwa-Ibom State Government, under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, on all her activities, operations and businesses. “Whether he is entitled to seek before this Honourable court, information from Akwa Ibom State Government on the income and expenditure of the 13 per cent oil derivation refunds aid by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the Government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

“Whether he is entitled to seek before the Court, information from Akwa Ibom State Government on the income and expenditure whatsoever, derivable by Akwa Ibom State Government from Internally generated revenue, Federal Monthly allocation, Ecological Fund etc. “Whether he is entitled to seek before the court, information from Akwa Ibom State Government on the capital projects embarked upon by the government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the location of the projects, the cost of the projects and the contractors of those projects from inception till date.” According to Anana, if the above is determined in the affirmative, the court should grant the following reliefs: “A declaration of the court that by Section 2 (3)(v) of the Freedom of Information Act, he is entitled to seek before the court, information from the Akwa Ibom State Government on the income from internally Generated Revenue of Akwa Ibom State, Monthly Federal allocation to Akwa Ibom State, Ecological fund paid to Akwa Ibom State and 13 per cent oil derivation refunds from the Federal Government of Nigeria to Akwa Ibom State Government under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

“A declaration that by Sections 2 (3)(v) of the Freedom of Information Act, he is entitled to seek before the court, information from Akwa Ibom State Government on how the 13 per cent oil derivation refunds paid by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the government of Akwa Ibom State, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Akwa Ibom State and Monthly Federal allocation to the government of Akwa Ibom State is and or expended. “A declaration that by Section 2 (3)(v) of the Freedom of Information Act, he is entitled to seek before the court, information from the Government of Akwa Ibom State on the capital projects embarked upon by her under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the location of the projects, the cost of the projects and the contractors of those projects from inception till date.

“An order of the court compelling the Accountant-General of the Federation, to disclose to him, in writing, the total amount of money paid as 13 per cent oil derivations refund and Federal Monthly allocation to Akwa-Ibom State Government, under the leadership of Udom Gabriel Emmanuel by the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari. “An order of the court compelling the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, the Accountant General of Akwa-Ibom State to disclose to him in writing, the total amount of money generated internally, Federal Monthly allocation from the Federal Government of Nigeria and 13 per cent oll derivation refunds realized and or paid to the Akwa Ibom State within the dispensation of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“An order of the court compelling the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State to disclose to him in writing how the 13 per cent oil derivation refunds from the Federal Government of Nigeria to Akwa Ibom State, Internally Generated Revenue of Akwa Ibom State and Monthly Federal allocation to Akwa Ibom State is expended under the leadership of governor Gabriel Emmanuel Edom.

“An order of the court compelling the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the Accountant General of the Akwa Ibom State to disclose to him in writing any other money received by the Government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. “An order of the court compelling the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State to disclose to him in writing the ‘Capital Projects’ embarked upon by the government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the location of the projects, the cost of the projects and the contractors of those projects from inception till date

