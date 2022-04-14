Lawyer sues FG, others over ‘illegal’ SIM cards deactivation

A rights activist, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has dragged the Federal Government before Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged illegal deactivation of SIM cards of over 72 million of Nigerians. MTN Nigeria Communication Limited, Airtel Network Nigeria Limited and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) were joined as co-respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/677/2022.

In it, the plaintiff (Ogungbeje) is asking the court for an order setting aside the directive and all its consequential effects in connection with the subject matter of the suit issued by the Federal Government to the telecommunication firms, having been made in violation of due process of law. He is also seeking for an order compelling the respondents, jointly and severally, to immediately activate, debar, unlock, unblock, unfreeze and open his phone lines/ SIM cards and that of over 72 million affected Nigerian citizens, for the purpose of out-going calls and other connected purposes forthwith.

