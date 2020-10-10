Lawyer sues parents for not supporting him financially

A 41-year-old qualified solicitor recently took his wealthy parents to court in an attempt to force them to continue financially supporting him indefinitely.

The London-based man, who has not been identified claimed that his parents had knowingly been nurturing his dependence on them for the last 20 years, only to recently ‘significantly reduce’ their financial support, after their relationship deteriorated. According to Facebook user, Harris Johnson who works at the court where the case is being heard and shared the story on the social media platform, the said man wants the judge to rule that his parents should continue supporting him, and his lawyers cited laws relating to marriage and children during a remote family court hearing.

Johnson noted that, “interestingly, the 41-year-old unemployed lawyer is currently living rent-free in a central London apartment owned by his parents.

They have also been paying all his utility bills as well, but apparently that’s just not good enough.” “His parents have supported him financially down the years and continue, to some extent, to do so.

They have permitted him to live in a flat in central London, of which they are the registered proprietors, and in relation to which they have until recently been paying the utility bills.” “Of late… the relationship between the applicant and his parents – in particular, it would appear, his father – has deteriorated and the financial support they are prepared to offer has significantly reduced.

“He characterizes their stance as seemingly being that, having in fact – whether wittingly or unwittingly – nurtured his dependency on them for the last 20 years or so – with the consequence that he is, so it is said, now completely dependent on them.” According to Johnson, the man’s parents, who currently live in Dubai, asked the court to dismiss their son’s case, claiming that he had no case and adding that his future applications should be summarily dismissed.

