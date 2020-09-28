Lawyer tasks monarchs, others on tradition, culture

To respect and uphold the tenet of law in with a view to preserving African culture, tradition and socio-cultural organisations, traditionalists must be empowered and guarded to embrace obedience to law in their respective enclave, a lawyer, Mr. Micheal Ogunsakin has said.

According to Ogunsakin, since there were stipulated rules and regulations guiding operations of establishments in the country which did not exclude socio-cultural organization for the adherence on effective performance, adherent of traditional religion and the monarchs who were custodians of culture must be properly guided in the enabling laws.

The lawyer spoke at the weekend in Ado –Ekiti at a 3-day convention organized by a traditional group under the aegis of ‘Ogbon Awon Agba’ (OAA), commended the organization for taking into cognizance proper registration of the association in tandem with government’s approval.

Specifically, Ogunsakin described the members as responsible citizens who had respect for the nation’s Constitution as “in any organization, there must be law and where there is no law there is no sin.” He, however, encouraged members ensure that OAA became the cynosure of culture and tradition.

Ogunsakin said: “Ensure good conduct that will make the body proud. Nigeria Bar Association {NBA} is a legal association that always follows protocol, anybody can be trapped by law and for any organization/ association to be well established, it must ensure registration with Corporate Affairs Organization (CAC) so that any challenges could be legally tackled.

