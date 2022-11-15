News

Lawyer warns NSE against conducting a new election

A Barrister, Mr Michael Akinyemi, has warned the leadership and members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) against conducting elections pending the determination of the suit No FHC/L/CS/278/2022 between Engineer Adekunle Makinde verse the NSE, pending at the Federal High Court Lagos concerning the election of the association.

Akinyemi of the Advoxa Solicitors and Advocates, in a letter made available to newsmen in Lagos, said it is a crime if the election is held against the orders of the court.

According to the statement of claim, the NSE conducted its general elections on December 9, 2021, into its executive offices.

“Despite being acclaimed as seriously rigged by certain individuals through the compromise of the NSE database as declared on the floor of the AGM and confirmed by Election Committee and the Elections Appeal Panel thereafter, even with many members disenfranchised as they couldn’t vote, the flawed results were upheld by the NSE.

“Despite the upholding of the flawed general elections, the NSE inaugurated the winners of the elections except only one, the winner of the office of Vice President (South West)”.

“Thereafter, NSE without any legal justification attempted to conduct a bye-election into the office of Vice President (South West), against its Memorandum and Articles of Association, which indicates that a winner emerges based on a simple majority, even if the winning margin is one vote.

“NSE is thus inadvertently indicating that the winner being denied his mandate might be the election hacker! Of course, this is without any proof or any report indicating such.

“The winner of the election of the office of Vice President (South West) then approached the federal high court, Lagos to seek redress and recover his mandate, while others alleged criminal conducts against the leadership of the NSE and petitioned the DSS.

“Several months down the line, the NSE has defied the extant orders of court and has scheduled the holding of the election for the 17th November 2022,” he said.

Akinyemi said one year after inviting the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the rigged elections, the department has not submitted its findings. “Could this be another case of the more you look the less you see or some compromise?

“The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the NSE, being the supposed conscience of the NSE, invited the election winner to a peace meeting with a view of settling the issue out-of-court.

“The BOT thereafter advised the NSE to restore the winner’s mandate and swear him in as the duly elected Vice President (South West) but the recalcitrant and compromised leadership, which seem already favoured by the warped and flawed process simply refused to heed the wise counsel.

“BOT directed them to restore his mandate but they refused. Instead of doing the needful, they are planning to conduct another election so as to cover up their atrocities, and swear in another person.”

 

