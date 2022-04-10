News Top Stories

Lawyer withdraws representation in suit against Akwa Ibom APC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina / Abuja Comment(0)

The Law Firm of Solomon Umoh, SAN has withdrawn its legal representation in the suit filed by one Leo Ntukepko and three others against the All Progressive Congress and three others.

 

The law firm in a letter signed by a lawyer in the Chambers, Obinna Mbata, made its withdrawal of instruction known to the Head of Legal Services of the APC.

 

The letter dated April 7 reads: “We received your letter in respect of the aforesaid subject matter dated 6th April 2022, though made available to us on the 7th of April 2022 in chambers at about 9:25am. We agree with you as stated in your letter to wit: “Our instruction on the above terminated at the Federal High Court.

“Surely, that is correct and on that note, it will be appreciated if you could pay to us our outstanding fees per our letter of acceptance dated 14th January 2022. “Meanwhile, please note for the records that after the delivery of the judgment, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, who is a natural person and was sued as the 3rd Defendant in the action, engaged our services to prosecute an appeal against the judgment on his behalf.

Indeed, he personally funded the production of the record of proceedings among other logistics and that led to appeal NO:CA/ ABJ/353/2022 which he is the Appellant and All Progressives Congress is a Respondent among others, as entered in the Court of Appeal.

 

“Accordingly, we are of the firm view that having been sued eo-nomine as a natural person at the trial Court, he can constitutionally exercise a right of appeal through any Counsel of his choice against a judgment which he was a party.

Therefore, we counsel that it would be appropriate if you could refer your request for the withdrawal of his processes from the Court of Appeal to him. “While we mean no disrespect to the office of the National Legal Adviser, we regret to observe that your letter to us dated 6th April 2022, ought not be copied to the Counsel on the other side as well as the Registrar of the Court of Appeal as was done by you. We say no more”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom, Ajobena mourn as ex-Benue, Kano MILAD, Oneya, dies at 73

Posted on Author Ola James and Cephas Iorhemen

A former military administrator Kano and Benue states, Brig. General Dominic Oneya (rtd), died yesterday aged 73. Oneya, who hailed from Agbarho in Ughelli, reportedly died in his Effurun GRA residence in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. He was military administrator of Kano from 1996 to 1998, and of Benue from 1998 to […]
News

How price differentials are fueling petrol smuggling –NNPC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has blamed price differentials in petrol pump price in Nigeria and neighbouring countries for the continued smuggling of petroleum products from the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, laid the blame for the problems of petrol smuggling at an interactive session by the Joint Senate […]
News

Neuropsychiatric Hospital laments families’ abandonment of patients

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Provost and Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Afis Agboola has expressed concern over rate of abandonment of patients by their families in the hospital. The Provost also lamented reluctance of philanthropists to render financial support to the hospital due to the stigma attached to the hospital,appealing to members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica