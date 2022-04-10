Lawyer withdraws representation in suit against Akwa Ibom APC

The Law Firm of Solomon Umoh, SAN has withdrawn its legal representation in the suit filed by one Leo Ntukepko and three others against the All Progressive Congress and three others.

The law firm in a letter signed by a lawyer in the Chambers, Obinna Mbata, made its withdrawal of instruction known to the Head of Legal Services of the APC.

The letter dated April 7 reads: “We received your letter in respect of the aforesaid subject matter dated 6th April 2022, though made available to us on the 7th of April 2022 in chambers at about 9:25am. We agree with you as stated in your letter to wit: “Our instruction on the above terminated at the Federal High Court.

“Surely, that is correct and on that note, it will be appreciated if you could pay to us our outstanding fees per our letter of acceptance dated 14th January 2022. “Meanwhile, please note for the records that after the delivery of the judgment, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, who is a natural person and was sued as the 3rd Defendant in the action, engaged our services to prosecute an appeal against the judgment on his behalf.

Indeed, he personally funded the production of the record of proceedings among other logistics and that led to appeal NO:CA/ ABJ/353/2022 which he is the Appellant and All Progressives Congress is a Respondent among others, as entered in the Court of Appeal.

“Accordingly, we are of the firm view that having been sued eo-nomine as a natural person at the trial Court, he can constitutionally exercise a right of appeal through any Counsel of his choice against a judgment which he was a party.

Therefore, we counsel that it would be appropriate if you could refer your request for the withdrawal of his processes from the Court of Appeal to him. “While we mean no disrespect to the office of the National Legal Adviser, we regret to observe that your letter to us dated 6th April 2022, ought not be copied to the Counsel on the other side as well as the Registrar of the Court of Appeal as was done by you. We say no more”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...