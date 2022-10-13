News

Lawyer writes Atiku, Tinubu, demands release of health, academic records

A legal practitioner, Amos Onokevagbe, has written to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanding the public release of their medical and academic records. He said if they fail to do so within 14 days of the receipt of the letter, he may be forced to institute a legal action to compel the release of the information. In separate letters written to the two presi- dential candidates on behalf of Onokevagbe by his lawyer, Pius I. Oiwoh Esq., Oiwoh said: “It is our client’s instructions that considering the innate rigours of the Office of President and the mental and physical toll it can take on the health of an individual, our client requests that you instruct your physician to publish to the general public, a medical report detailing the state of your health, any chronic conditions you may be suffering from and any other sundry information on your health which the general public would need to know to guide them to make an informed choice in the 2023 general election.”

 

