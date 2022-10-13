Lawyer writes Atiku, Tinubu, demands release of health, academic records

A legal practitioner, Amos Onokevagbe, has written to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanding the public release of their medical and academic records. He said if they fail to do so within 14 days of the receipt of the letter, he may be forced to institute a legal action to compel the release of the information. In separate letters written to the two presi- dential candidates on behalf of Onokevagbe by his lawyer, Pius I. Oiwoh Esq., Oiwoh said: “It is our client’s instructions that considering the innate rigours of the Office of President and the mental and physical toll it can take on the health of an individual, our client requests that you instruct your physician to publish to the general public, a medical report detailing the state of your health, any chronic conditions you may be suffering from and any other sundry information on your health which the general public would need to know to guide them to make an informed choice in the 2023 general election.”
Related Articles
Flood: 21,794 Sokoto farmers benefit from FG’s agric policy
No fewer than 21,794 persons affected by the 2020 flooding benefitted from the emergency agricultural intervention fund in Sokoto State. The intervention covering 17 local government areas was inaugurated at Dange Shuni Local Government Area yesterday. The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the intervention is Federal Government’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN flags off dry season rice farming, targets 1m hectares
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set a target of one million hectares for rice cultivation in 2020 dry season from 500,000 hectares achieved in 2019 under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). In addition to rice as focal value chain, the apex bank has expanded Commodity Association Window to cover more commodities like maize, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fire guts Kogi Assembly complex, as govt commences probe
Kogi State House of Assembly was yesterday gutted by fire even as the cause of the fire was not yet known. The inferno, which brought down the entire chamber of the assembly, sent panic among residents living around the Assembly complex. Our Correspondent, who was at the scene of the incident, reports that the entire […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)