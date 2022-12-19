News

Lawyers Alert develops tool to curb sexual, gender-based violence

Regina Otokpa ABUJA Lawyers Alert has developed an online tool called LadockT, to curb the rising cases of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Violations (SRHR) in the country by highlighting their findings.

Executive Director of Lawyers Alert, Barr. Rommy Mom who spoke during the launch in Abuja, noted that the data from the online tool  drills down to all the local government areas in Nigeria, adding that the report was a compedium of SRHR violations in Nigeria from 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

He said: “The report is presented in three parts, the first part gives a summary of states, with the highest violation rates, the second part shows violation analysis based on the group, the final part of the report summarizes violation rates based on LGAs, age, occation and types of violation

 

