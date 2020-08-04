Lawyers ask court to jail DSS DG, Bichi, over illegal detention

•We’ll make a formal response –DSS

A group of lawyers have asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to commit the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to custody over alleged disobedience to court orders for the detention of Abia State lawyer, Emperor Ogbonna. Ogbonna was arrested and detained in Abuja since April 28 for posting on social media about an alleged secret oath between Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, his predecessor, Theodore Orji and his son, Chinedu.

The application dated August 3, 2020 was filed by a Lagos-based rights activists, Onyekachi Ubani, Nkemakolam Okoro and others.

The lawyers demanded for “an order of this court committing Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director General of the Department of State Security Services to prison and detained in custody until he obeys the order of this honourable court made on the 29th of June, 2020.”

A Federal High Court in Umuahia had on June 29 ordered the DSS to release the lawyer from its custody and to pay him the sum of N5 million in damages. The lawyers further informed the court that the orders were served on the DSS on July 2. In his reaction, the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the office will make a formal response later.

The lawyers submitted among others that: “this honourable court in a well-considered judgment delivered on the 29th of June 2020, directed the immediate release of the Applicant, Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna, Esq, by the Director- General Department of State Security Service. “Despite the service of the judgment order on the Director DSS, on the 2nd of July 2020, he has continued to hold and detain the Applicant, Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna Esq, in utter disregard and disobedience to the order of this honourable court.

“The health and life of the Applicant are now in grave danger due to his lengthy incarceration and continued detention by the Director-General of the Department of State Security Service, in total disregard of the order of this honourable court made on the 29th of June 2020, and served on the Director-General of the Department of State Security Service on the 2nd of July 2020”. No date has been fixed for the hearing.

Appolonia Adeyemi Researchers in Australia, said a moderate bout of exercise has been found to keep the cell count of certain type of immune cells at a normal level, suggesting the exercise was safe for prostate cancer survivors. According to this result published in experimental ‘Physiology’, exercise helps the immune system mobilise by causing NK cells to move into the blood and be transported to areas of need, such as sites of infection or tumours. At the tissues, these cells move out of circulation and in cancer patients they can infiltrate the tumour and potentially slow the tumour’s rate of growth, reported the ‘New Medical Life Sciences’. Natural killer (NK) cells are a type of lymphoid cell, which function in the innate immune system to remove infected or cancerous selfcells. After 24 hours of moderate bout of cycling, the immune cell count of natural killer (NK) cells, part of the body’s first line of defence, had returned to resting levels. Prostate cancer treatments, including androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), have numerous adverse effects that reduce physical function and quality of life. However, the researchers, based at Victoria University in Australia, recommended moderate exercise for cancer survivors to reduce the side effects of treatment, which has shown to have many benefits. It is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for men. The effects of prostate cancer treatment and acute exercise on the immune system have only been briefly examined. Exercise oncology guidelines were initially based on the responses seen in healthy, older adults. But individuals with cancer have different physiological responses to exercise, many of which we are only just beginning to understand. This has been shown very elegantly in animal models but the exercise and immune response in cancer survivors is limited, with only a few studies in prostate cancer. The research team had 11 cancer survivors currently receiving ADT treatment, 14 men with prostate cancer not on ADT, and eight healthy controls completed a cycling task to determine their maximal aerobic fitness. They obtained blood samples before exercise, immediately after and two hours after they finished cycling. The participants then came back the next day (24h) after exercise, and immune function was assessed again after one night of recovery. They also measured several key hormone levels, including adrenaline and noradrenaline, as they play a role in activating and mobilizing the NK immune cells. The researchers found that 24 hours after a moderate bout of cycling, the immune cell count of natural killer (NK) cells, part of the body’s first line of defence, had returned to resting levels. They also showed that the immune cell mobilisation with exercise does not appear to be significantly altered during prostate cancer treatment, which provides direct evidence that acute exercise that falls within current oncology guidelines also appears to be beneficial for the immune system.-

