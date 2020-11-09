Lawyers commiserate with Lagos, family over Justice Akinsanya’s death

Some senior lawyers have described the death of a retired Lagos judge, Justice Dolapo Akinsanya as a great loss not only to the judiciary but also the entire nation.

The lawyers, while reacting to the news of the passage of Justice Akinsanya said the late jurist was a seasoned judge who displayed sound knowledge of the law in her days on the Bench. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, said the late judge was upright and diligent in her duties while alive.

He said: “She was an upright judge and quite diligent in her duties. Appearing before her was always a delightful experience. She was a seasoned judge and sound in the knowledge of the law.”

Another silk, Dr. Biodun Layonu, described the late jurist as someone who stood for truth in the face of danger. “She will be solely missed. She stood for truth in the face of danger. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, amen,” the silk said. To a rights activist, Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, the deceased was one of the most courageous jurists Nigeria has produced.

He said: “My condolences to the family of the deceased Jurist and the Nigerian Judiciary. My lord, Justice Dolapo Akinsanya, stood firmly in the threshold of history at a very criticaltimeintheannalsof Nigerianhistory. She was undisputedly one of the most courageous Jurists that this country has produced.

“She was neither timorous nor lacking in the knowledge of the law. She had the requisite strength of character as a judge and the moral stature to engage and adjudicate any and every matter that came before her with the highest sense of justice and fairness.

“It was with the same magisterial acuity that she rose to the occasion and courageously declared the Shonekan’s Government was illegal regardless of the fact that the set up was contrived by a despotic and an authoritarian military regime.

“Bythatsoundjudgementthattook onthe power mongersintheNigerianmilitary, Hon. Justice Dolapo Akinsanya, voided the failed attempt by the infamous military block to circumventthecollectivewillof Nigeriansasexpressed intheJune12th, 1993generalelection.

“She validated the resolve of the Nigerian people to ascertain their sovereignty in relation to their voice of leadership.”

