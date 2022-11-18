News

Lawyers decry selective treatment of corruption cases by EFCC

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Lawyers Progressives Forum (LPF) has decried the alleged politicization of the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and selective treatment against some Nigerians. In a statement by its official Abubakar Kurawa, the group stated that an agency established by law to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes, “has in recent times delved into political persecution, media trial and selective treatment of cases”. According to the group, the EFCC tends to pursue cases “with the clear intent of scoring cheap political points to the exclusion of serious cases which if diligently investigated would have unraveled huge cases of financial crimes”.

The lawyers also called on the EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa “to desist from any act or omission that will drag the agency’s name through the mud and subject their activities in disrepute. They added: “We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of necessity, constitute a committee to investigate all the allegations against the chairman of EFCC.” Kurawa further said: “Many cases of alleged economic sabotage and embezzlement, cases which under normal circumstances deserve the strong searchlight of the commission are being ignored only to pursue trivial matters targeted at some individuals.

“As young Nigerians, we are bothered because we see the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as a milestone.” The lawyers said they were happy when Bawa was appointed, but said the “scorecard of the Chairman is fast eroding our jubilation. “We are no longer certain whether in future such great opportunities will come to young people.” They added: “There is no doubt that the main reason why EFCC are mostly losing their cases in court is due to their penchant for selective treatment, lawlessness and more often, total disregard to the established principles of the law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insurgency: Military submission to civil authority key to progress – Buratai

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has said that the ongoing insurgency in parts of the country can only be tackled when the military remains obedient to a democratic regime. Buratai, who acknowledged that he was controversial as COAS, noted that he […]
News

Delta: Okowa pledges stronger partnership with military

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has pledged the state government’s continued partnership with the military and other security agencies in order to ensure peace and order in the state. The governor made the pledge yesterday, when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Major Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, visited him at the […]
News

‘Buhari’s wrong view of #EndSARS protest, worsening police brutality’

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A group, Youths and Students Advocates for Development (YSAD), yesterday said that the view and stand of President Muhammadu Buhari that the #End- SARS protest was a ploy to topple his government has emboldened the security agents to further abuse the rights of Nigerians. The group said it is unfortunate that rather than address the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica