Lawyers decry selective treatment of corruption cases by EFCC

The Lawyers Progressives Forum (LPF) has decried the alleged politicization of the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and selective treatment against some Nigerians. In a statement by its official Abubakar Kurawa, the group stated that an agency established by law to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes, “has in recent times delved into political persecution, media trial and selective treatment of cases”. According to the group, the EFCC tends to pursue cases “with the clear intent of scoring cheap political points to the exclusion of serious cases which if diligently investigated would have unraveled huge cases of financial crimes”.

The lawyers also called on the EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa “to desist from any act or omission that will drag the agency’s name through the mud and subject their activities in disrepute. They added: “We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of necessity, constitute a committee to investigate all the allegations against the chairman of EFCC.” Kurawa further said: “Many cases of alleged economic sabotage and embezzlement, cases which under normal circumstances deserve the strong searchlight of the commission are being ignored only to pursue trivial matters targeted at some individuals.

“As young Nigerians, we are bothered because we see the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as a milestone.” The lawyers said they were happy when Bawa was appointed, but said the “scorecard of the Chairman is fast eroding our jubilation. “We are no longer certain whether in future such great opportunities will come to young people.” They added: “There is no doubt that the main reason why EFCC are mostly losing their cases in court is due to their penchant for selective treatment, lawlessness and more often, total disregard to the established principles of the law.

