Lawyers disagree on creation of Electoral Offences Commission

A cross section of lawyers on Friday expressed divergent views on the proposed Electoral Offences Commission. While some expressed their support for the creation of the commission while others opined that it would be a duplication of responsibilities of other agencies of government, which are statutory responsible for addressing issues of electoral maleficence.

Reacting, a Lawyer and Director of the Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, noted that the creation of the Electoral Offences will no doubt enhance speedy trial of electoral offenders. “INEC has enormous responsibilities, which has hindered it in making significant efforts in prosecuting electoral offences. A major challenge is the lack of resources – both required human capacity and finance to effectively prosecute electoral offences.

This is compounded because INEC lacks investigative powers and has to rely on a third party, the police to investigate offences. Also supporting the move was Prof Adekunle Adedeji SAN who opined that “no matter how you look at it, these (electoral offences) are specialized offences” and there is no limit to the kind of institutions that can be set up to fight them.

“There is nothing in the system at the moment suggesting that the other investigative and prosecutorial agencies in the country are ef-fectively looking at the plethora of electoral offences”. He however noted that the commission does not have to be a big agency like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Another lawyer, Timileyin Ojo also threw his weight behind the creation of the commission and its ability to enhance speedy trial of electoral offenders. He stated that it will serve a mechanism for electoral accountability and prevention of offences.

“Any aspect of life where there is specialization is always better than any general aspects. Creating an electoral offences commission will go a long way to enhance the speedy trial of electoral offences. On the other hand, another lawyer, Dr. Basil Ignatius differed as he submitted that the country does not need a separate commission to handle electoral offences.

“There have been improvements in the Nigerian Electoral framework, especially with the introduction of the new Electoral Act of 2022, which has introduced some positive changes despite some challenges. Newly sworn-in Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Mr. Habeeb Akorede said,” I do not believe that another commission should be specially created for electoral offences. “We might however empanel another ad-hoc tribunal to deal specifically with electoral offences at the end of every election in the way and manner we have the election petition tribunal. A constitutional lawyer, Professor Auwalu Yadudu, expressed reservation on the effectiveness of establishing the commission. According to him, “It is one court too many. If we mean business, there are sufficient extant legal provisions in our statute books to effectively deal with electoral offences. “The problem is failure or neglect to diligently apprehend violators and their sponsors and deal with them. I have my serious reservations if another court structure will make much, if any, difference.

 

