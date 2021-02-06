Lawyers disagree on extension of IGP’s tenure

A Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Mr. Kunle Adegoke, alongside two activists, Messrs Maxwell Okpara and the Executive Director of Rule of Law Advocacy Centre, Okechukwu Nwanguma, have expressed diverse opinions on the legality or otherwise of the elongation of tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, by President Muhammadu Buhari. Specifically, Adegoke said it was within the power of the president to extend the tenure of the IGP in line with Section 11 of the Interpretation Act.

He added that the president may have to consult the Nigeria Police Council (NPC) before elongating the tenure. He said: “The issue of elongation of tenure of the Inspector General of Police is one that should be addressed from the legal point of view.

As regards the legality of tenure elongation of the IG, we must first consider who has the power to appoint and whether such power is curtailed in any way. Section 215(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vests the power to appoint the IG in the president on the advice of the Nigeria Police Council. “By Section 316(2) of the Constitution, before making any appointment to the office of the Inspector-General of Police or removing him from office, the president shall consult the Nigeria Police Council. By Section 7(6) of the Police Act, 2020, the person appointed to the office of the Inspector General of Police shall hold office for four years.

The implication of the above is that an IGP’s tenure shall end after four years. “From all the above, it is within the power of the president to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police in line with Section 11 of the Interpretation Act. The only qualification is that the President may have to consult the Nigeria Police Council before elongating the tenure.”

On his part, Okpara described the extension as illegal, insisting that he had approached the court to challenge the act by the President. Okpara had in the suit asked the court to stop Adamu from parading himself as the IG. He submitted that if the court does not intervene, the defendants will continue to breach the provisions of the Constitution and the Nigeria Police Act. Among the issues he brought for determination were whether by the provisions of section 215 and 216 of the Constitution and section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, Adamu can validly continue to function as IG not being a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force after midnight of February 1, 2021.

“Whether the failure of the president and the Nigeria Police council to appoint an IG on February 1, 2021 does not Constitute abdication of their duties under Section 215 of the Constitution and Section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020. He said if the questions are answered in the affirmative, the court should declare that that by law Adamu cannot lawfuly continue to function as IG as from midnight of February 1, 2021 and that all actions taken thereafter are illegal, null and void and constitute a breach of the constitution and the Police Act.

He therefore prayed for an order restraining Adamu from “parading himself as IG or exercising any form of command or control over the Nigeria Police Force not being a serving police officer”. He also prayed for another order mandating the president and the police council to immediately appoint a new IG in line with the provisions of Section 7 of the police act. Reacting, Nwanguma condemned the extension of the appointment of the IGP.

He urged President Buhari to “learn to lead by example and not engage in any action that violates the constitution or other laws he’s sworn to defend. He said: “It is not good for our democracy for the President to violate the law or exercise powers not granted him by law.”

