Lawyers disagree over legality of ADC presidential candidate’s suspension

Lawyers yesterday disagreed over the legality of the purported suspension of the Presidential Candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachukwu, after his name has been submitted to the INEC. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on the legal implication of the suspension, an Abuja based lawyer and political analyst, Chief Iheke Solomon said that, “the party is supreme.

Once a candidate is disowned by his party especially with the extreme procedure and punishment of expulsion, the candidate is done for being anathema maranatha.

The candidate will be an outcast, odious and a political leper of no value. “The candidate may go to court against his party to cast off the slough of odious leprosy placed on him but court orders are not made in vain since the party cannot be compelled by order of the court to accept the candidate least to go out to campaign for him.

The party by the act of expulsion has subscribed to having no candidate.”

Having a contrary view, another Abuja based lawyer, Ahmed Maiwada submitted: “Concerning the purported expulsion of the Presidential Candidate of ADC, after already being presented to the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, I have observed that contrary to the headlines, ADC as a party did not actually expel the said candidate.

“From what I have gathered in the news, the person who purportedly carried out the expulsion happens to be the immediate past National Chairman of the party. “The current leadership of the party has even publicly denied that such an act was the act of ADC as a party.

Be that as it may, the clear and unambiguous provision of the Electoral Act (2022) is such that no room has been made for not only an individual member of a party, no matter how highly placed, can withdraw the name of an already nominated candidate, not even the party itself can do so.

