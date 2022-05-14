News

Lawyers divide over PDP’s departure from zoning

Lawyers yesterday differed in their opinions over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) departure from its zoning arrangement. While some lawyers said that the party has breaches its own constitutional provisions, others opined that such is an internal arrangement of the party and hence cannot be challenged. Speaking on the issue , a lawyer , Dr. Nembe Menegbe said the sensitive issue of presidential zoning is an albatross around the neck of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. “The party is split down the middle, with its antizoning Northern and prozoning Southern blocs pitched bitterly against each other.

Yet, unless the PDP unites on this delicate issue, it will pay a heavy price at next year’s presidential election. “The irony is that PDP, in good faith, introduced the concept of zoning into Nigerian politics to promote national peace and unity. Section 7(2)(c) of the party’s constitution says: “… In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices.

“This singular act has been recognised internationally as a good example of how to achieve inclusivity in multi-ethnic countries. In a report entitled: “Escaping the fragility trap”, jointly published by Oxford University and the London School of Economics, the authors, Professor Sir Paul Collier and Professor Sir Tim Besley, wrote: “In Nigeria, the dominant party had a rule that required the Presidency to alternate between three regions in a complex formula.” The report was referring to the PDP’s zoning arrangement. “But the zoning provision in PDP’s constitution is not justiciable.

The court is unlikely to enforce a provision that deprives any eligible Nigerian from running for a public elective office as that would be deemed discriminatory and contrary to section 42 of the 1999 Constitution. “Therefore, a zoning arrangement in a party’s constitution requires consensus and goodwill among the party’s leaders to be effective. “Unfortunately, there’s no consensus or goodwill in the PDP to ensure adherence to its zoning policy. Rather, the party’s Northern and Southern groups have entrenched sectional positions, driven by self-interest, that make it difficult to agree on the way forward”. Another lawyer , Sheriff Abdul-Rahman opined that throwing presidential ticked by the PDP is fair by all standard.

 

Our Reporters

