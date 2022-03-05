Lawyers divided over extradition of Kyari to U.S.

Lawyers were yesterday divided in their opinion over the extradition of suspended DCP Abba Kyari to US to face charge over the alleged $1.1million wire fraud perpetrated by Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and 4 others. While some lawyers said that the Federal Government need not extradite him but allowed him to face drug trafficking offences charge filed against him here, some other lawyers said that the fraud matter takes precedence as the first in time and should be allowed to go and face the trial. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, a lawyer and anti-corruption crusade, Tosin Ojaomo, said the extradition of Kyari should not be the issue now.

She said: “The offence of drug trafficking is a very serious offence and going by the fact that the suspects has been indicted for their involvement in such a crime in Nigeria, there is no basis for acceding to any extradition request at this point in time. “The issue of extradition has been overtaken by recent events; the question, which has not been answered, is whether the offence which the fugitive is to be extradited thereon is one that can be prosecuted in Nigeria.

“If it is an offence that can be tried in Nigeria, there is no basis for any extradition. All the Attorney General of the Federation should do is to request the evidence which the US district court intend to use for the prosecution of the fugitive so that he can be prosecuted in Nigeria, another thing which many has not cast their mind to is whether the fugitive can get a fair trial in the United States of America going by the wrong perception emanating against the Nigeria police, which culminated in the EndSARS protest and others. “I am of the opinion that the AGF should allow our sovereign status as a nation to speak at this time, the NDLEA has already prefer charges against the accused persons at the Federal High Court, and the case has been assigned to a judge to adjudicate thereon, we should allow the case to be prosecuted instead of this diversionary extradition proceedings.

“As a lawyer and a believer in the protection of Fundamental Human rights of all persons in Nigeria, the suspects should be given the opportunity to exercise their fundamental human rights which the constitution obliges all security agencies in Nigeria to accord suspects in their custody. “I will conclude by saying that even if heaven will fall, we should all allow justice to be done, after all heaven will not fall if justice is done”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...