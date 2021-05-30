Lawyers fault Buhari on new CoAS

Tunde Oyesina and Akeem Nafiu

Some lawyers yesterday said the pending retirement of over 20 top military officers, owing to the appointment of a junior officer as the Chief of Army Staff was a waste of human resources by the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya from Course 37 of the Nigerian Defence Acadeny as the new Chief of Army Staff. Yahaya’s appointment came days after the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant- General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others died in a military plane crash in Kaduna, while on official duty from Abuja to Kaduna.

Yahaya, before his appointment, was the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the present Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit for the North- East, with code name Operation Hadin Kai.

The President gave no reason for skipping senior Army Generals to appoint the new COAS from Course 37. With the new appointment, there are indications that over 20 top military officers who are members of Course 35 and 36 will go on compulsory retirement.

However, airing their views on the said issues, lawyers who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said this portends great security danger to the country. Among lawyers who spoke with Sunday Telegraph are Seyi Sowemimo SAN; Dr. Fassy Yusuf, an Abuja based criminal lawyer; Bright Enado and law lecturer, Dr. Austin Ezechigbo.

Sowemimo said: “This is part of why we are saying governance should be more inclusive. By the time appointment of people into position of authority are concentrated on one ethnic group, then there will be disquiet among others that were left behind.

“Look at how many Generals that will be forced to retire prematurely with the appointment of the new army chief. We had similar experience when an Acting IGP was appointed. A lot of senior police officers were also retired prematurely.

“A situation like this will portray the government of the day in bad light”. For Yusuf: “The appointment of a member of Course 37 as the new Chief of Army Staff will fully disrupt the system. By implication and the tradition in the military, all members of Courses 35 and 36 will retire and that would be rather sad.

“At the same time, the Nigerian Army and indeed the Nigerian military is stock heavy. There were too many Major Generals that have no field experience. Perhaps, this kind of situation will provide an opportunity for the younger ones to be engaged.

“For us to have the desired peace and security in this country, the Nigerian Army will have to restrategize, so that they will be able to do the needful with rigour, zeal and patriotism. The current insecurity situation is an embarrassment to the military.

“People expected the President to see somebody from the South, particularly from the South-East and why he had decided not to do that is best known to him.

As the Commander-in-Chief, we cannot query him but he should be seen as the president of entire country, not the president of the North”. In his own submission, Enado stated that; “It is the prerogative of the President to make appointment of a Chief of Army Staff or any Security Chief as the case may be.

“However, when religion, ethnicity and sentiments are brought into the system of appointment, so many things will go wrong. The Chief of Army Staff ought to have been the most senior ranking officer. That is the rule.

“Though in Nigeria, a trend started when we came into the democratic system of government that senior officers are normally by-passed for a junior officer to be appointed. It means rules are being broken severally.

“The first instance could be seen from the appointment of the Inspector General of Police, whereby the most senior police officer that ought to be appointed as IGP was by-passed for a more junior officer.

“And you know the rule is that a senior officer cannot remain in office when a junior officer is appointed as the Head. It will bring contempt and disobedience. So, when a junior officer is appointed, automatically, the senior will go on a voluntary retirement.

“The implication of this is that it affect intelligence gathering. It affects our security formation. It portends a very great danger because, the senior officers, whether on the police or army have gathered so much experience over time than the junior ones appointed, which is more or less, a political appointment.

“The senior officers will now be made redundant with their wealth of experience, and presently, what the President has done by appointing a junior General, in place of other senior ranking officers will affect intelligence gathering because, an old wine is better than a new one. For instance, by this appointment, the comity of nation will see Nigeria as a nation that does not follow procedure.

“You cannot just retire over 20 senior officers in one swoop, just because a junior officer appointed is prefered by the President. “What this portends is that Nigeria will be looked at, as not being serious.

A country that places sentiment above intelligence, a country that places religion and ethnicity above expertise and qualification.” Ezechigbo, in his own submission, stressed that only the President has the power to appoint the security Chiefs.

“But be that as it may, in appointing, the President ought to follow due process, considering some factors, such as seniority, balance in the federal character and experience on the field. “One arm of government that have been consistent in this is the Judiciary, which has always followed seniority in appointing the Chief of Justice of Nigeria.

“Coming back to the military, one of their code is that a senior officer will have to go on compulsory retirement when a junior officer is appointed as the Head.

“This to a great extent is not good for the development of our security sector as a nation. Most especially, at this time of insecurity. “It is a waste of human resources to say about 20 top military officers should go home.

The training, skills and expertise that have acquired over time will no longer be useful for the nation. “Whichever the justification the President has in appointment a junior officer, the disadvantage is more than advantage.

We only know that this trend will change one day, and we will revert to what it should

