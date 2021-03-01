Lawyers faults AG’s recommendations on Ondo CJ

Babat ope Okeowo reports that lawyers believe recommendations by the Ondo State government that the Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, should be investigated by the House of Assembly over the trial Olupelumi Fagboyegun would erode independence of the judiciary and bring the office of Chief Judge into disrepute

There were dusts in Ondo State judiciary penultimate week following a video which went viral by a middled-man, who claimed to be a son to Rev Johnson Olajide Fagboyegun, the father of the state Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, accusing her and the judiciary of illegal trial and detention over his father’s estate.

The man, Olupelumi Fagboyegun in the viral video alleged that he had been in an open detention for more than three years over trumped up charges allegedly orchestrated by the Chief Judge following his arrest and detention because he went to their father’s house.

He, however, made passionate appeal to the Federal Government and the Chief Justice of the federation to come to his rescue. But in a swift response to the video, the state government through the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney- General set up an investigation into the matter.

The Attorney-General, Mr. Charles Titiloye said the investigation into the matter would be thorough, fair and transparent in order to assure the public that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration in the state was determined to preserve the integrity of the courts and the judiciary and ensure that it remain the last hope of the common man.

Rev Fagboyegun

Born at Uso in Owo Local Government area of Ondo State in 1926, Fagboyegun a foremost industrialist began his business as a cocoa produce buyer and founded J.O. Fagboyegun & Sons known throughout the Southwest geo-political zone. Fagboyegun lived a fulfilled life. He was a perfect gentleman.

He used his wealth to help the hungry, the fatherless, widows and the underprivileged. He was the pioneer Pro-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba-Akoko. A husband of one wife, late Fagboyegun who was known by the public for his disciplined lifestyle died in 2008, leaving six children behind. They are Olu and Lanre, Tunji, Segun, Rotimi and Lola.

The video

The emergence of the video that went viral, however, questioned public perception of the late Rev Fagboyegun who many people saw as a perfect gentleman. As an ordained minister of God in Anglican Church, the cleric was not expected to have more than one wife and should not engage in extramarital affairs. The public perception may have made the children to defend the reputation of their father who died 13 years ago. Many people said the interest of Olupelumi was the wealth of Fagboye- gun and not the establishment of his paternity.

Invading someone’s property ten years after his death, they argued betrayed his motive. Justice Akeredolu’s defence Justice Akeredolu said two years after her father died, somebody bearing his name filed a suit against her mother, two of her brothers and the eldest male of her father’s family, stating that they should exhume her father’s body for a DNA test because Olupelumi alleged to be her father’s son. She said he (Olupelumi) filed a writ of summons which was served on her mother which made her agitated and embarrassed.

According to her, a lawyer who filed the writ told her that Fagboyegun alleged that he was born in the household of her grandmother as his mother was living with the Chief Judge’s grandmother when he was born. Justice Akeredolu said: “One or two years after my mum died, he went to one of my father’s premises, where my cousin wanted to establish a poultry farm.

One morning, he went with thugs wielding cutlasses but he was prevented from entering the premises. “When asked who the grandmother was, he said the person in question was her father’s mother. She then told him that the woman died in 1967, stressing that, she knew her very well, and that no women lived with her.”

Judiciary’s response

The Chief Registrar, Mrs. Bolatito Ajibade said the allegation as contained in the video was aimed at tarnishing the image of the judicial arm of government. In a statement entitled Re: Spurious Allegations in a viral video by one Olupelumi Fagboyegun against the Ondo State Judiciary said Olupelumi made several allegations against the Chief Judge and the third arm of government as it related to judicial dispensation and administration of justice.

She said: “In direct response to some of the issues raised and allegations made in the video widely circulated by Mr. Olupelumi, there was never a time that this particular person was kept in prison custody on the order of any Magistrate or any Hon. Judge of Ondo State as alleged by Mr. Olupelumi.

“The audit conducted by the Judiciary to ascertain the facts of the matter and confirm the correct and current position of Mr. Olupelumi revealed that he was arraigned on the 19th March, 2018 in Charge No: MOW/102c/2018 for the offence of ‘Conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace’ and was granted bail on liberal terms on the same day in accordance with the law by the presidfamily ing Magistrate, Mr. S. O Adedapo who initially handled the matter.

“The matter has proceeded to hearing and evidence adduced like any other trial and according to law. It is strange to note that a matter pending before the court can become a subject of media hype targeted at whipping up sentiments to intimidate and blackmail an institution set up by law to adjudicate and also to prosecute offences.

“Furthermore, from the records obtained from the file, it was observed that the matter still came up for hearing on Thursday, 11th February, 2021 and witnesses were called by the prosecution against the widely circulated allegations contained in the video.”

Attorney General’s Report

In his report made available on last day in office as Attorney General, Mr. Titiloye Charles said the case started on 15th March, 2018, through the allegation made by Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi at the Area Commander’s Office of the Nigeria Police Force, Owo against Mr. Olupelumi Fagboyegun. The report stated: In his statement before the Police, he (Ibrahim) complained that Mr. Olupelumi ‘Fagboyegun’ locked up JOF Farms, Oke Ogun Owo that was given to him to use through license issued by Hon. Justice O. O. Akeredolu, the Chief Judge of Ondo State.

“That the said complainant also stated that on his complaint to Justice O.O. Akeredolu of the interference of Mr. Olupelumi Fagboyegun who claimed to be the son of Late Rev. Jide Fagboyegun (the father of Justice Akeredolu), Justice Akeredolu directed him to lodge a complaint of impersonation at the Police Station against Olupelumi Fagboyegun. Justice Akeredolu insisted that Olupelumi ‘Fagboyegun’ is not a son of her father and not a member of Fagboyegun family.

“The Police thereafter arrested Olupelumi Fagboyegun (52 years old as at 2018). In his statement before the Police, he noted that his mother informed him that his real father was Rev. Jide Fagboyegun, the father of Justice O. O. Akeredolu and that he lived abroad and only returned to Nigeria after the death of his Father, Rev. Jide Fagboyegun.

That he went to stay at his father’s house at Owo where he was arrested by the Police for forcible entry into his father’s house. That he had met members of Fagboyegun Family and Justice O.O Akeredolu on this issue of his paternity and Justice O.O Akeredolu said he was not a member of their family and had threatened him and his kids.

“The Police, after taking statement from the Complainant, the Defendant and some members of Fagboyegun family charged the Defendant to Court in Suit No MOW/102C/2018 for Forcible entry thereby committing the offence of conduct likely to cause the breach of Peace.

“Olupelumi Fagboyegun was granted bail by the trial Magistrate since he was arraigned on 19th March 2018, and he is still on bail till date. It is untrue that he is under any form of Custody.

“The taking over of prosecution of the case from the Police Prosecutor by the Department of Public Prosecutions on the 31st of July, 2019, was directed by the then Attorney General of Ondo State who was my Predecessor in Office, (that is Mr. Kola Olawoye SAN.)

“That the Department of Public Prosecutions did not brief me of this case on assuming office as the Attorney- General of Ondo State until this video of the Defendant went viral on social media. “That truly there was a change of Magistrate presiding over this matter on three different occasions.

The following Magistrates have presided over the case (1.) S. O. Adedapo, (2) O. Aladeniyi. (3) O. W. Dosunmu and there was once a substitution of charge preferred against the suspect Olupelumi Fagboyegun upon which his plea was taken afresh. “I also found that the criminal charge of conduct likely to breach peace has no link with the determination of the issue of paternity of Olupelumi Fagboyegun which is a civil action that can be resolved through a DNA test.

Intra family scrambling for property of the deceased should not have been criminalized but settled through civil suits and alternative dispute resolution means.

“The trial of a case of Conduct likely to breach peace which is a misdemeanor (simple offence punishable with one year imprisonment) regrettably has taken a period of three years in a Magistrate Court with summary Jurisdiction. Consequent upon the aforementioned facts:

The office of Attorney General of Ondo State in exercise of the power conferred upon it by Section 211 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) hereby discontinues the criminal trial and proceedings against Olupelumi Fagboyegun in Suit No MOW/31C/2020 pending at the Chief Magistrate Court, GRA Owo.

“Ondo State Judicial Service Commission is hereby invited to investigate issues relating to the delay in the hearing of this case before the Magistrate Court, Owo for three years that is 2018 to 2021. This matter is further referred to Ondo State House of Assembly for investigation.”

NBA slams AG Akure branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) however faulted the position of the Attorney General on the dispute and described the allegations of Olupelumi on his ‘open’ detention as strange to the legal jurisprudence in the country. The NBA’s statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Rotimi Olorunfemi and Secretary, Mr. Ademola Ikujuni, described the recommendations of the Attorney- General as strange and bias to the person and office of the Chief Judge of the state. It reads: “The investigation revealed that the said Mr. ‘Fagboyegun’ was not in any form of remand, detention or incarceration as he was granted bail on the same date he was arraigned in court on very liberal terms which was perfected the same day.

The meaning of “open remand” therefore still remains a term in legal jurisprudence as his international travelling document was not confiscated by the court as part of his bail conditions. “His prosecution which began in March 2018 was ongoing till sometimes in July 2019 when the office of the DPP took over the prosecution from the police on the instruction on the office of the Attorney General of the State.

The reason for the interest of the AG/DPP to take over prosecution of such a simple matter is however curious though without prejudice to the constitutional power of the AG to take over prosecution of any case in any court in the state.

“On taking over the prosecution of the case, Mr. Fagboyegun was allowed to continue on his former bail conditions even after the amendment of charges against him by the DPP. Reason for the delayed trial from our findings was discovered to be due to the fact that: Magistrateshandlingthecasewereatvarious times transferred to and out of Owo Magisterial Division leading to three magistrates handling the case at one time or the other and not five as alleged in the said viral video.

“The records of the court also showed that Mr. ‘Fagboyegun’ was unavailable for his trial at one time or the other in the course of the trial. The COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests did not allow the court to sit for a greater part of year 2020 leading to the opening of the prosecution’s case just in February 2021.”

However, some lawyers who spoke on the controversy said the NBA took the best decision as the recommendations of the Attorney General were to cow and embarrass the Chief Judge, who has tried to maintain judiciary independence in the state.

Kayode Ajulo

In his opinion, Dr. Kayode Ajulo said the filing of Nolle by the former Attorney General when the accused has not shown any remorse jumped bail several times was fraudulent and the referring the Chief Judge’s case to the Assembly was to achieve a sinister motive.

Ajulo said: “If it is true as one fears that the former Attorney General was referring the Honourable Chief Judge to the House for one form of censure or another, then he has clearly displayed a damning ignorance of the laws or rules regarding the discipline of any Judge.

The Constitution is clear on the question of which body can discipline a Judge, yes, even a State Judge! While the appointment of the Judge emanates from the Governor of a State upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council with the confirmation by two- third majority of the State House of Assembly, it does not rest with a House of Assembly and most certainly not a Governor for that matter, to sit on the question of the discipline of any Judge. That role rests squarely with the National Judicial Council. “The provisions of Section 153 of the Constitution are very far-from being ambiguous. The House of Assembly of the State cannot exercise disciplinary control touching the discipline of the Chief Judge of the State or other Judicial Officers in the State. This extant position of law has been given judicial imprimatur by the Supreme Court in plethora of authorities including the case of ELELU-HABEEB & ANOR V. AG FEDERATION & ORS (2012) LPELR-15515(SC).”

Titiloye speaks Titiloye said: “The Chief Judge will be able to defend herself before Ondo State Judicial Service Commission and the House of Assembly where the matter has been referred to. These two institutions of Government have power of public investigation.

“The power of an Attorney General to discontinue a case under section 211 of the Constitution is not subject to public debate or hearing from affected parties.

“Section 128(1)(b) 2(b) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria provided that the House of Assembly shall have power to direct inquiry of investigation into “the conduct of, affairs of any person, authority, ministry or government department to expose Corruption, inefficiency or waste.

“The era where persons without constitutional immunity will be “above the law” and cannot be subjected to investigation has gone with history. We are in an era where all public office holders and institutions should be accountable for their actions.”

