Lawyers’ group call for protests against FG over Chinese loan deals

A group of lawyers, under the aegis of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has called for massive protests by Nigerians against the Federal Government over a clause in its loan agreements with China which ceded Nigeria’s sovereignty to the Asian nation.

In a statement titled, ‘Chinese railway loans and fears over Nigeria’s loss of sovereignty: much ado about nothing?’, signed by its Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana, RAMINBA accused the government of trading-off the sovereignty of Nigerians through the loan.

While questioning government’s irresistible urge to borrow in the name of infrastructural development of Nigeria, particularly transportation, the group said it is unthinkable that a government that sworn to protect and promote people’s interests can voluntarily enter into agreement that empowers another country to seize, control, use and appropriate its national assets.

It consequently asked Nigerians to rise up in protests to register their displeasure at the action of government.

The statement reads: “The situation is more baffling considering that it is expected of any rational and well-intentioned government to take into consideration pertinent socio-economic realities on ground before embarking on committing her country into contracts of humongous loans.

“Any reasonable government in our view, which came proclaiming change in the idea of fighting corruption would have first established a viable and sanitized public sector functioning environment before embarking on foreign loan based on huge infrastructural development which can go nowhere under a still-highly corrupt, unpatriotic civil service and public sector bureaucracy.

“All the promises, hopes and expectations that the Buhari-led administration will severely curtail and substantially reverse the entrenched culture of corruption, waste, profligacy of the PDP years (1999-2015) have been brutally dashed and this regime has become so immersed in mind-boggling financial scandals that no objective, conscious mind can rate it any better than its notorious predecessor regime of Goodluck Jonathan.

“In a situation where the system has not been cleared of and plugged of routine corruption, it becomes senseless to plan any foreign loan, infrastructural development. The schemes would first go to the dogs at the ruinous expense of Nigerians till eternity.

“We call on all Nigerians to wake up and understand that wittingly or unwittingly that their government has by its loan deals with the merciless and ravenously imperialistic China declared war on them and that they are in a state of emergency.”

