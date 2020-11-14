Lawyers hail Sanwo-Olu over scrapping pension for ex-govs, deputies

Lawyers yesterday commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for scrapping the payment of pensions for past governors and deputies of the state. They, however, called on other states in the country to follow suit. Reacting to the move, an Abuja-based lawyer, Dr. Sidiq Gado Ibrahim, described it as a welcome development.

He said: “I quite commend the move by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to scrap the state’s law which placed all former governors and deputy governors of the state on life pensions.

“This is a welcome development in line with a consistent advocacy on accountability in governance over the years. This will to a great extent reduce the expenses of the state.” Another lawyer, Donald Nosiri, also commended the move describing it as the beginning of making politics less lucrative. He said: “One of the reasons that make politics a do or die affair is the emoluments attached to it. “With the move of the Lagos State Governor, other states should follow suit as this will curb state spending.

“It is a bold step that Sanwo-Olu had taken, and he should be commended for that. Being the first governor that will take such a step, other governors can follow suit.” A law lecturer, Dr. Toyeeb Adeniran, said: “Some of the obnoxious laws are the ones that have granted lavish pensions to former state officials like governors and their deputies.

“While in office, governors and their deputies live a life of luxury that negates good governance. With outrageous out-of-office benefits, they continue to feed fat on their states and maintain the same extravagant lifestyles.

“For instance, the Lagos State Pension Law, which is about to be scrapped by Sanwo-Olu shares many similarities with those of other states, gives a former governor pensions for life, two houses (one in Lagos and another in Abuja), six cars replaceable every three years (three for the governors, two backup cars and another one).”

