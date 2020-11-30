Lawyers in defence of Buhari’s Executive Order 10

‘Autonomy’ll guarantee judiciary’s independence’

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have sharply disagreed with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his assertion that implementation of the Executive Order 10 which permits deduction of funds from each state’s account to finance judiciary will destroy criminal justice system in states

Some senior lawyers have faulted Governor Nyesom Wike’s condemnation of the Executive Order 10 recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari to further give bite to the constitutionally guaranteed independence of the judiciary.

To the lawyers, the issuance of the Executive Order is a necessity to safeguard the constitutionally guaranteed independence of the judiciary. The lawyers opined that rather than the condemnation, efforts by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari at conferring financial autonomy on States’ Legislature and Judiciary should be lauded.

The governor had at an event in Abuja asserted that the Federal Government will destroy criminal justice system in states if the Executive Order 10 is implemented.

In his keynote address presented at the 3rd Annual Nigerian Criminal Law Review Conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation, Governor Wike alleged that the signing of Executive Order 10 into law by the president was politically motivated and geared towards the 2023 general election.

He said: “Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Federal Government which has been hostile to judges, now suddenly wants to lure the judiciary to assume it believes in independence of judiciary, by enacting Executive Order 10.

“Independence is not to take resources and preside over award of contract. If you cannot give judgement according to your conscience; if you cannot give judgement according to the law, then there is no independence.

And this of course affects the criminal justice system”. Prior to the signing of the Bill which granted financial autonomy to States Judiciary and the Houses of Assembly on 8th June, 2018, by President Muhammadu Buhari, many state governors have been observing Section 121(3) of the Constitution which clearly spells out how funds due to the third arm of government should be disbursed in breach.

Section 121(3) of the Constitution states:”Anyamountstandingtothecredit of the judiciary in the Consolidated RevenueFundof theStateshallbepaiddirectly to the heads of the court concerned.”

However, many state governors disregard for this constitutional provision has often times led to serious disputes with executives of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) who in turn usually call out their members to shun work. The strikes usually have negative impacts on the administration of justice in states concerned.

National Assembly’s intervention

The 7th Assembly had jointly passed the fourth alteration Bill to further amend the 1999 Constitution, but former President Goodluck Jonathan withheld assent even after billions had been committed to the amendment exercise.

However, in its determination to fashion out an acceptable legislation, the 8th Assembly proceeded with the amendment to the Constitution. The two chambers considered the amendment to 33 Sections of the Constitution based on the reports of their ad-hoc committees on Constitution review.

While the Senate approved 29 recommendations, the House of Representatives approved only 24. Notable among the Bills is the one which granted financial autonomy to States Judiciary and Houses of Assembly.

Executive’s intervention

The Bill granting financial autonomy to States Judiciary and Houses of Assembly subsequently became law on 8th June, 2019, when President Muhammadu Buhari assented to it. Briefing State House journalists on the development, the then Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang, said with the coming on board of the law, states judiciary are expected to have direct access to their funds and not through state governors again.

“I just want to inform you that His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari today assented to the Constitution Fourth Alteration Bill which grants financial authonomy and independence to the Houses of Assembly of the respective states and to the Judiciary of the respective states.

“Therefore upon this signature, the amounts standing to the credit of the judiciary are now to be paid directly to the judiciary of those states, no more through the governors and no more from the governors and then the amounts standing to thecreditof theHousesof Assemblyof the respective states are now to be paid directly to the Houses of Assembly of that state for the benefitof the legislatorsand the managementof theStatesHousesof Assembly.

This grants full autonomy now tothe judiciary at the state level and the Houses of Assembly at the state level”, Enang said.

Implementation Committee

About 9 months after signing the Bill granting financial autonomy to States Judiciary and Houses of Assembly into law, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a Committee to fashion out strategies and modalities for implementing the law in line with the dictates of Section 121 (3) of the Constitution.

After about 3 months of carrying out its assignment, the Committee which was chaired by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) submitted its report to the president. Highlight of their recommendations was the need for President Buhari to sign an Executive Order for the immediate take-off of the implementation of the autonomy for states legislature and the judiciary.

President Buhari had also then assured the nation of his determination to take appropriate action on the Committee’s recommendations.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted President Buhari as saying efforts to ensure autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary will further strengthen democracy and deepen inclusiveness of citizens by guaranteeing fairness for ordinary Nigerians. “I went through a terrible time getting here for the three times I contested elections.

That’s why I want to stabilise the system so that others will not pass through the same experience. “Both young and ordinary Nigerians depend on leadership to ensure justice is always done.

So we must ensure that trust is not compromised. This administration will take the report seriously”, the president said.

Buhari’s Executive Order

In keeping with his promise to take appropriate action on the recommendation by Malami’s Committee, President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently on the 22nd of May, 2020, signed an Executive Order to give effect to full financial autonomy for states legislature and the judiciary.

The Order is tagged, “Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary”.

A statement issued by Dr. Umar Gwandu, an aide to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), indicated that the new Order will further make the two arms more independent and accountable in line with the tenets of democracy.

The statement reads: “The President signed the Executive Order number 10 into law based on the power vested in him as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended), which extends to the execution and maintenance of the Constitution, laws made by the National Assembly (including but not limited to Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), which guarantee financial autonomy of the State Legislature and State Judiciary. “The Order provides that the Accountant- General of the Federation shall by this Order and such any other Orders, Regulations or Guidelines as may be issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, authorise the deduction from source in the course of Federation Accounts Allocation from the money allocated to any State of the Federation that fails to release allocation meant for the State Legislature and State Judiciary in line with the financial autonomy guaranteed by Section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended)”.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, the assertion by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that implementing the Executive Order 10 will destroy criminal justice system in states has elicited reactions from some senior lawyers. The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend faulted Wike’s stand saying the ideal thing is for the judiciary and legislature to be independent in the true sense of it.

They said this is the only way Nigeria’s democratic experience can be fortified while principle of constitutionality will also be deepened.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, berated state governors for defying constitutional provisions regarding equitable sharing formula among the federal government, states, LGAs, legislature and judiciary. He said: “For too long, some governors, since 1999, defied the provisions of the Constitution regarding equitable sharing formula among the federal government, states, LGAs, legislature and judiciary.

They scornfully treat such provisions with supercilious disdain, by ambuscading at source, allocations meant for state legislatures and houses of assembly .

“So bad is the situation that the CJN, Tanko Muhammad, on September 23, 2019, during a special session to mark the commencement of the 2019/2020 Legal year and searing-in of 38 newly conferred Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), lamented the helplessness of the Judiciary regarding its much trumpeted independence.

“The president has merely used Executive Order 10 (made pursuant to Section 5 (1) of the 1999 Constitution) to give respite to long suffering state judiciaries and legislatures, by making it mandatory that heads of all of state legislatures and judiciaries be paid directly on a first line charge. There is nothing wrong with this.

“Order10doesnothowsoeverinterfere withthebudgetof states, presentedinthe formof an“appropriationbill”. Allitsays is that when State Houses of Assembly preparebudgetsandsamearesignedinto Law by state governors, all amounts reflected in the said budgets as “standing to the credit” of the Judiciaries and Houses of Assembly are directly transferred to their Heads, by the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

They are not supposed to be routed again, on an Israelite journey, to the respective governors who have already taken their own allocations under sections 162 (4), (5), (6), (7) and (8) of the Constitution. “Executive Order 10 merely affirms the financial autonomy already donated to State Legislatures and Judiciaries, by the Constitution; and strengthens them as institutions, and make them truly independent from the suffocating grip of state governors

. This leads to transparency, accountability and responsibility in government; broadens and deepens the democratic space; and signposts the much desired restructuring and power devolution”. In his own submissions, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) lauded the president’s signing of the Executive Order saying it will free the judiciary from the governors’ grip.

“The signing of the Executive Order is a good development. It will make judicial officers less vulnerable to pressure from the executive branch of government”, he said. Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Yemi Candide-Johnson, also expressed his joy at government’s efforts. He however called for a thorough scrutiny of how judiciary funds are spent by states judiciary.

He said: “Government’s effort at guaranteeing financial autonomy for States’ Judiciary and Houses of Assembly is quite important and commendable. “But more important is to make judicial budgets transparent and accountable. Today they are opaque and discretionary in a potentially dangerous manner”.

Another member of the inner Bar, Dr. Biodun Layonu, questioned the rationale behind Wike’s assertion. He urged the governor to seek legal redress if he is not comfortable with the Executive Order. “The only question is whether the Executive Order is legally valid or not. If the governor has any doubt, he should head for court to test it. The issue of political motivation is irrelevant and not provable.

“The Executive Order is simply to facilitatecompliancewithconstitutional provisions. It is a good development. Itwillfurtherensuretheindependence of the judiciary”, Layonu said. A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, also expressed joy at the signing of the Executive Order by the president saying it will have positive effect of the independence of the two arms of government.

Ubani said: “At least we will begin to have judiciary that willnotbegoingtothe governorswithcapin hands begging for allocations that constitutionally belong to them. The summary is that it will have positive effect to their independence.

“The government is further urged to insist that other two arms of the government must respect and obey the judgements and rulings of the judiciary to complete the process of independence”. To Mr. Kunle Adegoke, the issuance of the Executive Order is a neccesity.

“I believe what the president has done is in order. An Executive Order is just a regulation issued by the president or some administrative authority for the purpose of interpreting, implementing or giving administrative effect to a provision of the constitution or a treaty.

“It has been considered to be an effective instrument for good governance. The issue of legislative and judicial autonomy is a necessity as no arm of government should have an over-bearing influence on the constitutional capacities of other arms of government if separation of powers would be meaningful.

“It is not so much the need to have separation of powers as this is not in any way an end in itself but rather to ensure the prevalence of rule of law. Rule of law itself is not guaranteed where the judiciary is not independent as this is a cornerstone for ensuring rule of law.

“That is why Section 121(3) of the Constitution was altered by the Fourth Alteration Act No. 7 of 2017 which included the House of Assembly of a State in the financial autonomy.

The original Section 121 of the Constitution only covers the judiciary alone. What the President has promulgated by the Executive Order is just an order to give effect to the Fourth Alteration Act, No. 7 of 2017. “The judiciary has always been going cap in hand to the executive to beg for allocations and financial support.

This has made many governors the determiners of what the judiciary does and does not do. You see a governor who considers himself a potentate dishing out orders to the judiciary or by subtly influencing the outcome of judicial determination by threat of financial incapacitation.

“A Chief Judge at the last NBA Conference in Lagos lamented the financial situation of the judiciary in her state and attributed their incapacitation to financial control by the executive.

The situation under which our courts operate cannot be regarded as part of the modern judicial system in which courts of other land operate. “I believe the Executive Order 10 which seeks to ensure financial autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary will promote independence of the judiciary and assist in our campaign for the prevalence of rule of law.

A Federal High Court has once pronounced in favour of financial autonomy for the judiciary which the government is yet to fully comply with. I believe the promulgation of this Order will hasten compliance with the decision of the court”, Adegoke said.

A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, said Wike’s position is informed by morbid opinionatedness, and it is too self-serving. He believed the action of the president is well rooted in the Constitution.

He said: “The position of the presidency is infallible as it is well rooted or grounded in the Constitution but Wike’s position is informedbymorbidopinionatedness, and it is too self-serving. For goodness sake, how can the governors believe thattopocketthejudiciaryand legislature is the best way to go in a democracy?

“Unfortunately, these same governors are those deceiving Nigerians that they want true federalism or restructuring. Meanwhile, the governors in Nigeria with very few exceptions have run down or wiped out local government as the third tier of government in almost all the states.

The ideal thing is for the judiciary and legislature to be independent and truly so. This will fortify our democratic experience and deepen the principle of constitutionalism.

This is because, the governors use the fiscal power they possess over the judiciary and legislature to control them or altogether turn them to mere puppets and rubber-stamps. The president should go ahead and implement the Executive Order 10. If this is done, it’s name will be written in gold. Implementation of the spirit and intendment of the Executive Orderwill enhance the quality of the work of our Judiciary.

“Although the Constitution recognized three major arms of government, namely: the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature, in practice, the Executive, headedbythegovernororthepresidentas thecasemaybe, controlsthejudiciaryand thelegislatureinawayasif theyaremere appendages to the executive.

“This, in practical terms, is a negation of the concept of independence of judiciary which is key to its role as an unbias umpire. By the way government is run in Nigeria today, the judiciary is too subservient to the executive, especially in terms of fiscal needs because each time the judiciary needs to do anything, it must go cap in hand begging for money to run its affairs.

“This makes the judiciary unnecessarily subservient to the powers that be and in a way subject its proficiency and tendency of being umbiased to serious threat perpetually. The fiscal control of the judiciary is not congenial with the spirit of constitutionalism.

“That being the case, the Executive Order will take away all the unsavoury controls hitherto exercised by the executive over the judiciary. The judiciary can now work without any fear or favour and heaven will not fall.

“This will usher in a new era of hope and rejuvenation marked with deep sense of commitment and dedication to duty in an environment devoid of harrassment, intimidation and tactical suppresdion. This will put paid to the tactical carrot dangling by the executive to influence and control the almighty judiciary.”

