Lawyers in defence of terrorists’ tag on bandits

‘Tagging bandits as terrorists’ ll help tame insecurity’

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind National Assembly’s call on President Muhamadu Buhari to immediately declare bandits terrorizing the Northern part of the country as terrorists. To the men of the wig and gown, this is the only way to go in routing out insecurity not only in the North but the entire country

Some senior lawyers have joined the fray in asking President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly designate bandits as terrorists.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend expressed support for a similar demand by the National Assembly saying it is long overdue. Both Chambers of the National Assembly had last week called on the president to declare bandits terrorizing the Northern part of the country as terrorists and wage a total war on them.

The lawmakers also want Buhari to order the military to eliminate the bandits and bomb their hideouts. It was the Senate that first made the demand before the House of Representatives followed suit a day later.

The Senators’ request which came Wednesday last week was borne out of the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East) and eight others. In their resolutions, the senators asked President Buhari to immediately declare all known leadership of the bandits wanted and track them wherever they are for arrest and prosecution.

They also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant Federal Government’s agencies to give all necessary support to victims of the menace of banditry in Sokoto and other parts of the country.

Presenting his motion, Senator Gobir lamented bandits’ killing of more than 20 people and abduction of several others in Gatawa, a village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, a day earlier.

The area was considered to be one of the few secure villages in the state where bandits have been very active. The senator was displeased that his senatorial district has now become a haven for bandits, following a crackdown on them by the military in Zamfara State.

He noted with dismay that while the crackdown on bandits was taking place in Zamfara State, “no concrete measures have so far been taken in Sokoto State, leaving it totally exposed to the activities of bandits”.

He argued that the present military onslaught on bandits is not well coordinated because it is only being orchestrated in Zamfara State, instead of all the frontline states ravaged by bandits, saying the military should carry out operations on frontline states such as Sokoto, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna in order to produce effective and the desired results.

He said: “Last Saturday, 21 security personnel were killed in Dama and Gangara villages by rampaging bandits, in addition to yet to be ascertained number of civilians from neighbouring villages.

This has gone to portray the seriousness of the problem which require concerted and urgent action by the declaration of total war on banditry.

“We are worried that losing such number of trained security personnel will, apart from depleting the numerical strength of the security personnel we have in the country, dampen the morale of our security agents in confronting insecurity, thereby jeopardising the security architecture of the country.

“We are concerned that while there is crackdown on bandits in Zamfara State, no concrete measures have been taken in Sokoto State, leaving it totally exposed to the activities of the bandits.

“We are further worried that the present military onslaught on the bandits is not well coordinated because it is only being orchestrated in Zamfara instead of all the frontline states ravaged by banditry, i.e. Sokoto, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna.

The operation should be holistic instead of restrictive to produce effective and desired results”. In her contribution, Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra) asked President Buhari to address the nation on the state of insecurity in the country, saying his silence has been discouraging.

Speaking on the motion, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while lauding efforts of the armed forces in the sustained fight against insecurity in the country, also called for increased funding for the military.

He also mandated relevant committees of the National Assembly to ensure that funds appropriated to the armed forces are judiciously applied for the intended purpose. “I think the issue of insecurity is one issue we will never get tired of debating here, and we must commend our armed forces and other security agencies.

They give their lives in trying to secure this country and that is the ultimate sacrifice anybody could pay. “I believe that they are doing their best, but we also need to do our best as a government by giving them the kind of resources that they need. I believe we have done that in the supplementary budget as pointed out, but we also need to improve the annual appropriation for them.

“If we could pass over N800 billion in the supplementary budget, I don’t see why we cannot improve the resources up to N1 trillion and then hold our security agencies accountable. I believe that we need to monitor the procurement processes when we give such kind of resources to our Armed Forces”, Lawan said.

Green Chamber’s concurrence

Barely 24 hours after the Senate’s demand on President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists, a similar request was made by the House of Representatives.

The request was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson.

Moving the motion titled; “Declaration of bandits and their sponsors as terrorists”, Hon. Benson said declaring bandits as terrorists would aside aiding their prosecution, enable security agencies tackle insecurity with renewed vigour.

He opined that such declaration by Buhari will underline the determination of government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.

He said: “The Senate on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them.

‘’They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution.

Such declaration, through a Proscription Order, can be done pursuant to Section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended). “I will like to echo the same sentiment and ask colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr. President to declare bandits and their sponsors terrorists.

This will underline the determination of government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.

“The declaration of bandits as terrorists can be done through a proscription order. That will serve as added impetus for our brave security personnel to redouble their efforts at dealing with this menace.

‘’Such declaration, when given the force of law, will renew the vigour and resolve of our gallant se-curity personnel in dealing with the menace of banditry as the mode of operations and rules of engagement will be scaled up accordingly.

“Such an Order will officially bring the activities of bandits and their sponsors within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act and any persons associated with such groups can then be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act.

“Declaration of all bandits as terrorists may also encourage other countries to do same and help create a global consensus around dealing with transnational factors that feed the domestic activities of such proscribed organisations and individuals.

“As previously observed in this House, no one action can be a silver bullet to solving our insecurity in Nigeria.

But a collection of many effective actions and strategies can bring safety.

It is in this spirit that I speak today. “Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach, hence, I also urge the president to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to him in July.

All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations”. In the absence of any opposition by any lawmaker, the motion was subsequently adopted through voice vote by the whole House.

Gumi’s amnesty call

Amidst call by the National Assembly on President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists, an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, wants government to grant them amnesty like the Niger Delta militants.

Gumi, a proponent of dialogue with the bandits despite their bloody imprint in most communities in the north, said military offensive against armed herders and bandits will only complicate the crisis.

In a statement titled; “Zamfara: The Flaring of Crisis”, written on his verified Facebook page, the controversial islamic cleric stressed that the military action “is no solution or wisdom” and cannot stop bandits and armed herders’ activities.

He said: “Let us face the reality, these herdsmen are going nowhere, and they are already in battle gear, and we know our military very well, so before things get messy, we need cold brains to handle this delicate situation.

It’s common sense that if you allow your neighbours to be your enemy you are already conquered. Because they can easily be used against you by other forces as we see now the herdsmen are ultimately used to destabilise the region, pauperize and even depopulate it.

“Now with the prodding of the government to take more military actions of an already ugly situation whereby they were left to amass weapons, a huge military budget that is almost draining the economy to a standstill in the purchase of fighter aircrafts (sic) and conducting military operations in the region has become to the authorities in their calculations a necessity.

“Unfortunately, this is no solution or wisdom. When you don’t have the monopoly of the instruments of violence, then dialogue has the monopoly of resolving the conflict.

This is what the UN is all about. i.e., roundtable resolution of conflicts. What we are seeing is more than just criminals and criminality, yes it may have started as such but like any conflict, it is dynamic.

“Military actions in the past have worsen(ed) the situation stimulating herdsmen resistance.

Any more action will push them closer to religious fanaticism. It gives them protection from discrediting them as thieves and also reinforce their mobilization of gullible young unemployed youth as we saw with BH. “I have met many of the bandit leaders to see a way out of this gridlock. I have talked to the political class and security agents.

Except for an exception, most state governors want a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The police and other security outfits have also realized the enormity of the problem.

But, unfortunately, the presidency for what appears to be political gullibility and the military for budgetary reasons as they are the most beneficiary of conflicts of this nature doesn’t seem to be on the same page”.

Lawyers back NASS on banditry

In the meantime, some senior lawyers are on the same page with the National Assembly on its demand that bandits should be designated as terrorists by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawyers insisted that anyone who engages in killing, maiming and kidnapping of innocent people without any provocation should be treated as a terrorist.

Speaking on the issue, a Bencher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, said the president should treat the National Assembly’s request with utmost dispatch.

Adedipe said: “I am in full support of the position of the National Assembly for declaring the so-called bandits as terrorists. The truth of the matter is that only terrorists will take up arms and be attacking communities, government facilities, kidnapping and killing people without provocation just to press home their demand. No other name”.

Speaking in the same vein, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, wants Buhari to promptly heed the call by the National Assembly to demonstrate his government’s resolve to end insecurity. “Bandits are terrorists. Pure and simple.

The National Assembly is suddenly waking up to its responsibilities. It’s for Buhari to make a proclamation immediately, declaring all bandits as terrorists, if this government is really serious about routing out insecurity. “The National Assembly knows this,

So, they are coming in late. When the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was proscribed by presidential proclamation, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), armed with the presidential proclamation, approached Justice Abdul- Kafarati of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/871/2017 ( AGF V IPOB).

“The court, upon an ex-parte application, declared that the activities of IPOB amount to acts of terrorism and illegality. It also immediately proscribed IPOB in any part of Nigeria, especially in the South-East and South-South.

“Based on this court order, the Federal Ministry of Justice published the Terrorism ( Prevention) ( Proscription Order) Notice 2017 in Volume 104 of the official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, giving effect to the prescription by the court. An application by IPOB challenging the proscription was also dismissed by the same judge. So, we already have a clear precedent.

“For the avoidance of doubt, IPOB was never found killing, maiming, raping and terrorizing people, as bandits have been doing. Yet, the Buhari government immediately proscribed it with automatic alacrity, while tolerating, if not outrightly embracing bandits.

It is this bare-faced duplicity and incongruity that have always baffled Nigerians.

So, what is President Buhari waiting for? Please, sir, proclaim bandits and Boko Haram terrorist groups immediately”, Ozekhome said. Another silk, Mr. Hakeem Olatunde Afolabi, also declared his support for the lawmakers’ call on Buhari to tag bandits as terrorists.

He said: “On the issue that bandits be declared as terrorists, I am in full support of the call. It is long overdue. The people Buhari’s government called bandits are terrorists as they continued to inflict fears and terror on Nigerian people.

“Tagging these people as terrorists will make the international community prepared to render assistance in all ramifications to end their activities. Being tagged as terrorists will also make them persons of interest to the whole world. The consequence of this is that these people will no longer enjoy the protection of their sponsors as the whole world will come down hard on them and their sponsors”.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf believed that banditry in the North requires a desperate solution and this starts from tagging the bandits as terrorists.

“The call by the National Assembly on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists is a welcome development. I had quite a long time ago drew government’s attention to the fact that the so-called bandits operating in the Northern part of the country have gone beyond banditry.

Maiming and killing of people as well as disturbing the peace and tranquility of states by these bandits called for a desperate solution. “I believed that once these bandits are declared terrorists, the onslaught on them will be more decisive. There will be operation no mercy because terrorists deserve no mercy. They cannot be treated like ordinary criminals or common criminals.

They indeed deserve the worst of treatment. “I sincerely hope that the declaration by the president will give impetus to the war against insurgency and terrorism in the North. Besides, it will also motivate our armed forces and other para-military agencies to perform optimally.

Terrorism has dealt a great blow to this country and it must be tamed with quick rapidity”, Yusuf said. Mr. Kabir Akingbolu urged the Buhari’s administration to work towards eliminating terrorism and ensuring safety of lives and property. He said: “Without mincing words, the use of the word, bandit to describe terrorists is mere semantics.

This is because by the activities of these minions, which include but not in anyway limited to arson, cattle rustling, looting, killing, maiming, kidnapping and so on, they are nothing but veritable terrorists.

Although, the change in nomenclature cannot of itself do magic, the government should work towards eliminating terrorism and ensuring the safety of lives and property”.

